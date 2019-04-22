THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to Thrivent Financial Hall 4/30 - 5/5

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is coming to Thrivent Financial Hall in Appleton, Wisconsin from April 30 to May 5, 2019.

FALL-DOWN FUNNY What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You'd get THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Broadway and London's award-winning smash comedy! Called "a gut-busting hit" (The New York Times) and "the funniest play Broadway has ever seen" (HuffPost), this classic murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania delivering "a riotous explosion of comedy" (Daily Beast) that is "tons of fun for all ages" (HuffPost)! Ages 8+.

For tickets and more information, please visit http://foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/tickets/events/the-play-that-goes-wrong





