Sunset Playhouse Asks For Donations to Offset Money Lost Due to 14 Cancelled Events

The playhouse suffered a projected revenue loss of $347,000, as well as Out of Pocket refunds of $67,241.

Sunset Playhouse is asking for donations to offset the money they lost due to cancelled productions this year.

To date, the company has been forced to cancel 14 productions and events, resulting in a projected revenue loss of $347,000, as well as Out of Pocket refunds of $67,241.

The company has also announced that, as it moves into its 61st season, the safety of patrons, performers, volunteers, and staff will be the top priority. To keep that promise, the playhouse is reducing its Furlan Auditorium seating from 288 to 138 and the Marla Eichmann Studio Theater seating from 88 to 56.

To donate, visit https://sunsetplayhouse.com/support/individual-donations/.

