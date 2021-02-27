Studios, Galleries, and Boutiques Open for 2021 Northern Moraine Spring Art Tour

The Plymouth Arts Center will present its 7th Annual Northern Moraine Spring Art Tour, Friday and Saturday, June 4-5, 2021. Join in for this fantastic two-day self-guided tour of the greater Sheboygan County area artist's private studios, galleries, and boutiques. Spend a day or the weekend!

It's a rare opportunity to meet artists in their studios, as some of the private studios are only open to the public during this once-a-year special event.

Admission is free courtesy of generous sponsors! Tour hours on Friday are 10am to 6pm and Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Be sure to visit all 16 venues where you'll have a chance to meet more than 40 artists who are painters, potters, furniture makers; fiber, wood, metal, jewelry, and leather artists, photographers and more.

There will be demos and door prizes, and the opportunity to purchase original, fine art directly from the artists who created it. Look for the colorful Spring Art Tour signs! The Plymouth Arts Center (Stop #1) is the presenting organization and will serve as the tour headquarters as well as hosting six artists in its greatroom. The Spring Art Tour is sponsored by McKenzie Financial, Huberty, Bank First, and Cow Country Radio Station along with season sponsors: Sargento, Masters Gallery, the Sartori Company, and the Wisconsin Arts Board.

The Plymouth Arts Center is located at 520 East Mill Street, in beautiful, historic, downtown Plymouth, WI, the "Cheese Capital of the World." More information and maps may be found on our website: www.plymoutharts.org, or call (920) 892-8409.