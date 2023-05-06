Review: THE MIRACLE WORKER at Evergreen Theater

Based on Helen Keller's 1903 autobiography, My Life, the play has a rich history of community theater productions across the country, along with the 1962 film. Evergreen Theater adds to that legacy.

Set in the 1880's, the play tells a story of Helen Keller (McKenna), who is rendered blind, deaf, and mute as a result of an illness. Desperate and unwilling to place Helen in an asylum (As was the custom of the time) the family hires a governess, Anne Sullivan (Glosny). Anne Sullivan wants to take things further by doing the impossible....teaching words to Helen.

Progress is slow for Anne, as Helen's mischievous behavior frustrates her. This is compounded with the Keller family dynamic. Helen's father Arthur "Captain" Keller (Pelegrin) pities Helen to the point of complacency. Helen's mother Kate (Counihan) turns the other cheek by loving Helen no matter what Helen does as she says, "you catch more flies with honey." Adding to the family mix are Helen's stepbrother James (Delfosse) a sharp tongued young man who tells the truth when no one wants to hear it as a means to find affection from his father. Also adding to the mix is Helen's Aunt Ev (Carpenter) who worries about the status quo of the family. The audience becomes witness to Anne Sullivan and the Keller's journey to harmony with Helen, all while Anne Sullivan works through her own trauma.

The set works well on the Webb theatre's thrust stage, and is well designed and thought out by the creative team behind the scenes. A few technical glitches were present but the actors onstage were pros and made it through without an issue to the untrained theatergoing eye.

Many performances stand out in this production. Delfosse delivers truth bombs with gust. Pelegrin walks the stage with zeal and confidence while being the loving father and husband. Counihan plays the role with warmth and her scenes with Pelegrin show off her skills as a loving mother and wife. The young McKenna plays Helen Keller with grace and holds the stage through a powerful silent performance as the "treasure locked inside." Glosny shines as Sullivan as the audience feels her frustration of trying to take steps with Helen. Her determination to not let the family fall back to their old ways carries scenes forward.

Evergreen delivers another fine production to Northeast Wisconsin.

Remaining dates:

Saturday May 6-7 PM

Sunday May 7- 2PM

Thursday May 11-7 PM

Friday May 12- 7 PM

Saturday May 13- 2 PM

Cast in order of appearance:

Doctor-Lee T. Kerwin

Kate Keller-Carrie Counihan

Capt. Keller-Jeremy Pelegrin

Helen Keller-Mar Mckenna

Martha-Aliyah Wierschke

Penny-Hailey Harvey

George-Josiah Kalig

Aunt Ev-Megan Carpenter

James Keller-Leif Delfosse

Mr. Anagnos-Jason Pries

Annie Sullivan-Maddie Glosny

Viney-Cathi Oreto

Boston Boy/John-Xander Birschbach

Boston Boy 2-Jay Oreto

Sarah-Joezie Ninham

Beatrice-Ella Vanden Hoogen

Alice-Brielle Snowberry

Eileen-Antalya LaFever

Mrs. Cora Hopkins-Alexis (Lexi) Corrigan

Jimmie Sullivan-Owen Marinan

Voices-Lexi Corrigan, Josh & Lindsey LaFever, Gene Guenther, Robert Hileman and Eileen Kozlovsky

