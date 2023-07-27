Review: ALL SHOOK UP at Riverside Players

Take a blender. Throw in “Midsummer Nights Dream” and the songs of Elvis. Mix it together and inject the mixture with caffeine. These are the ingredients of Riverside’s Production of “All Shook Up.”

The jukebox musical starts with “roustabout” Chad (Brian Michel) rolling into town after being released from jail. As he meets the girls of the town, they are immediately smitten with his Elvis-like swagger, good looks, smooth talking, and most importantly, his “electric” pelvis. This sets off a chain reaction that sets love in the air. Also smitten with Chad is local mechanic Natalie (Slivinski) but the feeling is not mutual with Chad. Friend of Natalie, Dennis (Matthew) is smitten with Natalie and takes on the role of “sidekick” to Chad to learn the moves and swagger and win the affection of Natalie. Chad is more smitten with the caretaker of the town’s museum, Miss Sandra (Goss) and does not notice Natalie. Miss Sandra also does not get “shook up” for Chad. In order to get closer to Chad, Natalie disguises herself as a boy “Ed…” which inadvertently leads to Miss Sandra falling for Ed. Meanwhile, the town’s Mayor (McVey) and her Sheriff (Leonhardt) are trying to maintain control of the town, and the mayor tries to maintain control of her son, Dean, (Demerath) who has decided to run off with Natalie’s sister, Lorraine, (Owens) Natalie’s father, Jim, (Kierzek) as a widower, starts to feel the love to Miss Sandra as well. For the last three years since his wife’s death, Jim has been under the gentle guise of local hangout owner, Sylvia, (Kate Michel) who watches the town fall into chaos and decries “Am I the only sane person?!"

There are multiple love stories and there is a lot going on with love triangles that intersect at every which way, but the story doesn’t matter as it is just a hook on which to hang the musical numbers. The big hits are present including “Hound Dog,” “Don't Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Can't Help Falling in Love” and “Love Me Tender.” Lesser hits are present too such as “A Little Less Conversation,” “That's All Right,” and “There's Always Me.” This is where the production shines its brightest.

Every cast member is a powerhouse vocal performer and each carries their weight. Brian Michels oozes Elvis with every part of himself. Slivinski effortlessly switches between Natalie and “Ed.” Matthew hams it up as Dennis. Demerath and Owens are sweet together showing young love. Goss exudes confidence. A special tip of the cap to the choreography and direction of the musical that utilizes every corner of the stage so there is always something to see as an audience member. The ensemble is a knockout both in dance and in the vocals. With its thrust stage-like venue, the cast is up close with the musical numbers, so you can appreciate the energy and the fun the cast has with the material. Despite the heat on the night of this writing, the cast has infectious campy energy to a fun production that would make the King proud.

Performances continue Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For the families: Hard PG/soft PG-13 for some sexual situations.

Cast (In Order of Appearance)

Chad-Brian Michel

Sylvia-Kate Michel

Lorraine-Janae Owens

Dennis-Noah Matthew

Natalie Haller / “Ed"-Lillian Slivinski

Jim Haller-Matt Kierzek

Mayor Matilda Hyde-Donna McVey

Sheriff Earl-Brad Leonhardt

Dean Hyde-Austin Demerath

Miss Sandra-Katana Talen Goss

FEATURED DANCERS: Haley Lewallen, Jenny Witt, Kadie Smith, Katie Jo Shimulunas, Kelly Jansen, Krista Frenz, Kylie Kintopf, Tatum Grambow

ENSEMBLE: Ace Wells, Alexandra Smith, Charlie Pingel, Elijah Nash, Emily Bennett, Jakob Rohrkaste, Joey Thowless, Maggie Voss, Makenna Carver, Mary Zelinske

