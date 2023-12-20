Peninsula Players Theatre to Present 2024 Winter Play Reading Series

Peninsula Players Theatre will present the 2024 season of The Play’s the Thing, a winter play reading series presented to Door County audiences. Readings of the plays will be performed at Björklunden at 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor, on Mondays, February 5, March 4 and April 1 at 7:00 p.m. There is no admission fee, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations are welcome.

“Peninsula Players Theatre is excited to announce our off-season programming,” said Managing Director Brian Kelsey. “We are thrilled that the Door County community has embraced this winter play reading series for over 15 years; we know that many patrons look forward to joining us in person to see what gems Artistic Director Linda Fortunato has in store for our audiences.”

“The Nature Plays” by Patrick Gabridge is scheduled for Monday, February 5, 2024. The playwright crafted several short plays to coincide with a walk-through of Boston’s Mount Auburn Cemetery, a designated National Historic Landmark and arboretum. America’s first garden cemetery features winding paths, picturesque landscapes with various horticultural features, ponds, trees, shrubs, flowers, and art sculptures. “The Nature Plays” is presented in coordination with Door County Read’s exploration of “Braiding Sweetgrass For Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teaching of Plants” ​by Robin Wall Kimmerer, adapted by Monique Gray Smith and illustrated by Nicole Neidhardt.

The Play’s the Thing continues Monday, March 4, with “4000 Days” by Peter Quilter. Michael has been in a coma for three weeks, watched over by his mother and his partner. The two are united in their grief and strong dislike of one another. But they both have to deal with the unexpected when Michael wakes.

Closing the winter play reading series on Monday, April 1, is “Last Train to Nibroc” by Arlene Hunter. May and Raleigh meet in 1940 on an eastbound train and discover they are both from Kentucky. This funny and touching boy-meets-girl period romance follows the couple over time as they search for happiness and what their hearts truly desire.

The Play’s the Thing is funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as generous grants from Door County Medical Center, Friends of Door County Libraries, The Shubert Foundation and operating funds from Peninsula Players Theatre.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America’s Oldest Professional Resident Summer Theatre. The Play’s the Thing is part of the theater’s winter outreach programming, presenting professional play readings for the public. Learn more about Peninsula Players Theatre and its 2024 season at www.peninsulaplayers.com.