Peninsula Players Theatre Presents IT SOUNDS LIKE A CHRISTMAS CAROL A Holiday Audio Play

Peninsula Players Theatre has announced, in collaboration with Dirt Hills Productions, "It Sounds Like a Christmas Carol" by Neil Brookshire and Cassandra Bissell will be available on the theater's website beginning on Tuesday, December 15.

"It Sounds Like a Christmas Carol" is an original audio play that features the talents of Peninsula Players Theatre's veteran performers Neil Brookshire, Cassandra Bissell and Noah Simon with special sound effects by Jeff Rice. The audio production will be available on www.peninsulaplayers.com through Thursday, December 31, 2020. Listening is free; donations are welcome.

Join Carol and Fred, an actor and a sound engineer who are thrown together during an intense winter storm, tasked with last-minute fixes to an audiobook version of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." Carol is not happy to be there. Fred is an eleventh-hour sub who does not know the story. "It Sounds Like a Christmas Carol" is an original audio play directed, produced and edited by Neil Brookshire and presented by Peninsula Players Theatre.

"This audio play from Neil and Cassie is an original holiday entertainment that tickled me while warming my heart at the same time, which is something that plays I love can do," said Peninsula Players Artistic Director Greg Vinkler. "I found myself alternately laughing out loud one minute and getting choked up the next second. It's really, really sweet and a very welcome breath of fresh Christmas air. Please enjoy!

"We kindly ask patrons to please consider making a donation to the theater's Annual Fund. It is through their support and generosity that we may ensure Peninsula Players Theatre continues for another 85 years."

"It Sounds Like a Christmas Carol" will live on the theater's website for a limited time and may be downloaded like a podcast or streamed through YouTube. The audio play brings together the talents of skilled actors, accompanied by sound effects and atmospheric music, directly to your home or portable device.

Bissell made her Peninsula Players' debut in the 2003 production of "Proof." Since then, she has performed in more than a dozen stage productions and readings with Peninsula Players Theatre. She amazed Door County audiences last year with her portrayal of Henrietta in "Silent Sky" and as the title character in "Miss Holmes" in 2018. Her Chicago stage credits include Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Court Theatre, First Folio, Northlight, Rivendell Theatre Ensemble and Steppenwolf. Her regional credits include Actors' Theatre of Louisville, Arizona Theatre Co., Cleveland Play House, Company of Fools, Great Lakes Theater, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Indiana Repertory, Milwaukee Repertory, Renaissance Theaterworks and the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Brookshire ("Silent Sky," "Miss Holmes," "The 39 Steps) charmed Peninsula Players' patrons as Eddie, a man who can turn himself invisible at will, in last seasons' world première of "A Trick of the Light." A Wyoming native who now resides in Door County, he spent 10 seasons with the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. He is a visual artist and founder of Dirt Hills Productions. His regional stage credits also include Great Lakes Theater, Company of Fools, Boise Contemporary Theater, Idaho Dance Theatre, Opera Idaho, Seattle Novyi Theatre, People's Light, Cadence Theatre Co, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Door Shakespeare and Renaissance Theaterworks. His screen work includes the features "The Pact" and "Coming Up for Air."

Simon made his Peninsula Players' debut in the 2013 world première of "Once A Ponzi Time" and returned last season in "A Trick of the Light." His stage credits include Chicago's Shattered Globe, A Red Orchid Theatre and several productions with Strawdog Theatre, including "Richard III," "Marathon '33" and "Detective Story." Door County audiences may have seen him in a "Tuna Christmas" at Third Avenue Playhouse last winter. Simon also teaches at the University of Wisconsin- Green Bay.

"It Sounds Like a Christmas Carol" is part of Peninsula Players Theatre's program, The Play's the Thing. The Play's the Thing is funded in part by generous grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment of the Arts, The Shubert Foundation and operating funds from Peninsula Players Theatre. Listening is free; donations are welcome. Donations may be made by visiting www.peninsulaplayers.com, mailed to 4351 Peninsula Players Rd, Fish Creek, WI 54212, or by calling the winter Box Office weekdays at (715) 718-0347.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's Oldest Professional Resident Summer Theatre. The Play's the Thing is part of the Players' community outreach programming, presenting professional play productions for the public. To enjoy the audio play of "It Sounds Like a Christmas Carol," visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.