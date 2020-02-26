Peninsula Players Theatre Announces Ticket Sales for 85th Season

Peninsula Players Theatre, America's oldest professional resident summer theater and Door County's theatrical icon has announced individual tickets go on sale March 1 for its 85th season performing June 16 through October 18, 2020. Nestled along Door County, Wisconsin's scenic shore, the award-winning acting company of Peninsula Players has been enthralling generations of audiences in its 600-plus seat, all-weather pavilion since 1935, presenting hundreds of pre-Broadway tryouts, world premières, classic dramas, comedies and musicals.

"The 2020 season introduces a new Sunday matinee time of 2 p.m and half-price tickets for students 18 and under to all performances," said Managing Director Brian Kelsey. "We are thrilled to offer this new price structure and foster the enjoyment of the arts in youth. The Sunday 2 p.m. matinee curtain time allows patrons additional daylight after performances to drive home or to get to dinner reservations in a timely fashion."

The 2020 season includes a baseball-themed comedy, a hilarious musical, a captivating mystery, an uplifting Irish drama and a world première comedy-caper! "Rounding Third" (June 16 to July 5). The season opener is an odd-couple comedy by Richard Dresser featuring two volunteer coaches, one a veteran, the other a rookie, trying hard to work together in the very challenging world of Little League Baseball. As this odd couple with opposing views on coaching and parenting lead their team (and their sons) through the season, laughter, hard lessons, and surprises hit a home run.

"Something Rotten!" (July 8 to July 26). Broadway's hilarious, award-winning, smash-hit musical with book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. Conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick. This laugh-out-loud musical features the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL!

Agatha Christie's "The Unexpected Guest" (July 29 to August 16). After crashing his car into a ditch, a stranger seeks refuge at an isolated country estate only to find a slain man and in the shadows, a beautiful woman with a smoking gun. After hearing her confession, the unexpected guest becomes embroiled in helping her concoct a cover story. Did Laura kill her husband? If not, who in the house is she shielding? The specters of a past wrong emerge amid a tangled web of lies and family secrets. Chilling motives overflow in Christie's surprising murder mystery.

"And Neither Have I Wings To Fly" (August 19 to September 6). An irresistible Irish drama by Ann Noble. Just as they are ready for their lives to begin, the Donnelly sisters find themselves grieving the loss of their mother. In a country house in 1950s Ireland, Kathleen is torn between Leo, her sweet-tempered fiancé, and Freddy, a dashing young actor. Eveline struggles with conflicting priorities: a sense of responsibility for their lonely father, a coveted university scholarship and emerging feelings for Charlie, Leo's newly-arrived surly brother. Revelations emerge as they all must make their choices and discover their wings.

Closing the 85th season is the world première of "The Gentleman Thief" (September 9 to October 18), a romantic comedy-caper by Mark Brown. This frothy new comedy from the playwright of "Around the World in 80 Days" is bursting with crazy characters - all in the style of 1930s films like "The Thin Man." Handsome millionaire Jimmy bets a friend that he can burgle a house and make a clean getaway. He does but discovers its owner is a crooked New York police captain and the father of his new love, Molly. Jimmy follows them to England with his quick-fingered friend where they all end up at the English castle of the eccentric Dreever family, with the focus on the family jewels!

The Peninsula Players performs Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. in the summer. With the opening of "The Gentlemen Thief" Sept. 9, curtain times shift to Tuesday through most Sundays at 7 p.m. The closing Sunday performance of each show will have a 2 p.m. matinee. Additional autumn matinees will be announced in May of 2020.



Season, group and individual ticket sales are now on sale. Individual tickets range from $41 to $50. For season or group tickets, call the Box Office weekdays at (920) 868-3287. Gift Certificates and individual tickets for the 2020 season may be ordered at www.peninsulaplayers.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Appleton, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You