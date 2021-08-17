Painted Library Chairs Up For Auction At The Walldog Party!

The Plymouth Arts Center and Plymouth Public Library are presenting a silent auction of artist painted Library Chairs on Saturday, August 28th from 5:30 to 7:30pm. The auction will be held at the Plymouth Arts Center in conjunction with the Walldog festivities being held that evening. Bidding will close at 7:30pm. You need not be present to win.

The Plymouth Arts Center invited area artists to share their creativity by painting the chairs. 19 Chairs will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefitting the Library and the Plymouth Arts Center.

Plymouth Library Director, Leslie Jochman, said, "With the purchase of the new furniture for the library, we wanted to come up with a creative way to reuse or sell some of the old furniture. After speaking with other library directors, I heard about chair art auctions. I am very thankful to the Plymouth Arts Center staff for recruiting the artists to paint the chairs. As a mom, I know our painted chairs will be popular for families to have for their children. The chairs we have available for bid will make a great addition to someone's playroom."

For more information, please visit the Plymouth Arts Center at 520 East Mill Street, Downtown Plymouth, website: www.plymoutharts.org or Facebook page or call 920.892.8409.