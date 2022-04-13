PEGASIS Album Release Concert Set for May 5th at The Tarlton Theatre

The Weidner Downtown is proud to announce tickets for PEGASIS - Album Release Concert are on sale now at WeidnerCenter.com. Celebrating the release of their new extended play, TWO, PEGASIS will perform live, in-concert at The Tarlton Theatre on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM.

"This project has been in the works for a long time, and through the support of our amazing fans and colleagues we have finally brought it to life! A huge thanks to all of you who keep your ears, hearts, and minds open to new musical realms. Can't wait to see y'all at the release party!" says PEGASIS.

PEGASIS is an independent band consisting of a vocal trio of Dominican sisters - Marvelis, Rissel, and Yaina Peguero and jazz guitarist Matt Hillman. The four-member ensemble writes, produces, and performs their original music highlighted by tight harmonies, inventive arrangements, and engaging lyrics. PEGASIS is WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) award nominated for Best World/Reggae/Ska/Latin artist.

Their second, original EP, entitled TWO, will be released digitally on April 22, and is available for pre-order and pre-save now on Apple Music and Spotify. Physical copies and band merch will be available for purchase at the May 5 concert, as well as on the band's website. This concert marks the next in The Weidner Downtown Series presented in partnership with Green Bay's historic Tarlton Theatre.

Tickets for the PEGASIS - Album Release Concert are on sale now only at WeidnerCenter.com. Food and beverage will be available for purchase the night of from The Tarlton Theatre's menu and full-service bar.

To learn more about the band PEGASIS, and to stream their music, visit thebandpegasis.com, or follow on TikTok, Spotify, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About The Tarlton Theatre

The historic Tarlton Theatre is Green Bay's hometown, circa-1925 Art Deco drafthouse cinema, club, and performing arts venue. Boasting the city's largest original movie screen, a menu of classic and modern American cuisine, and craft beverages at full-service bars, the Tarlton is proud to feature a wide variety of programs and dining options for all members of our community. For more information, visit thetarlton.com and follow 'The Tarlton Theatre' on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts

UW-Green Bay's Weidner Center for the Performing Arts is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner Center has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Weidner Center is home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance programs, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. Beyond the large-scale touring productions that grace the stage, the Weidner Center also focuses on scholastic development, programming and an impactful education series - Stage Doors. For more information on the Weidner Center, visit www.WeidnerCenter.com, call 920-465-2726 or 800-895-0071, or follow 'Weidner Center for the Performing Arts' on Facebook, Twitter (@WeidnerCenter) and Instagram (@weidnercenter).

About the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

Established in 1965, UW-Green Bay is a public institution serving 9,276 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students and 79,604 continuing education enrollees each year across all campus locations. We educate students from pre-college through retirement and offer 200+ degrees, programs and certificates. UW-Green Bay graduates are resilient, inclusive, sustaining and engaged members of their communities, ready to rise to fearlessly face challenges, solve problems and embrace diverse ideas and people. With four campus locations, the University welcomes students from every corner of the world. UW-Green Bay is the fastest-growing UW school in Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.uwgb.edu.