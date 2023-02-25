Nurse Blake to Play The Weidner in October

Internationally touring comedian, nurse, and viral video star NURSE BLAKE has announced his massive 100 city Shock Advised Comedy Tour, with a performance in Green Bay on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8pm at The Weidner.

A follow up to his sold out 2022 PTO Comedy Tour, Nurse Blake kicks off his months-long 2023 Shock Advised Comedy Tour in Anchorage, Alaska, on July 25 and winds his way across North America hitting cities in the U.S. and Canada before wrapping the tour in Honolulu, Hawaii, in late December. Tickets for the tour are on sale Friday, March 3 at 12pm at nurseblake.com.

Hailed as a "genuine phenomenon" by The New York Times, Blake Lynch, aka @NurseBlake, worked in trauma centers around the country before his career in comedy. As a way to cope with stress with his nursing job, Blake started posting original comedy videos aimed at his profession. His lighthearted videos connected with nurses, nursing students, and healthcare workers around the world gaining Nurse Blake 3.5M followers on social media and over 300M views. But it's not only nursing professionals who delight in Nurse Blake's comedy, it is for everyone. Fans worldwide know Nurse Blake from his viral videos and sold-out tours featuring live skits, videos, and interactive stories drawn from his real-life, and this year he will be bringing a new hour and promises next level fun on his Shock Advised Comedy Tour!

"I'm so excited to hit the road again this year and meet my amazing community IRL," said Nurse Blake. "The 2022 PTO tour was my biggest tour to date and I know this year will be even better. The room will be so electric, shock is advised!"

Get tickets before they go on sale to the general public by registering for the artist presale at nurseblake.com. Artist presale starts Wednesday, March 1 at 9am PST.

Tickets for Nurse Blake's Shock Advised Comedy Tour are on sale to the public Friday, March 3 at 12pm through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, nurseblake.com, TicketStarOnline.com, or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071.

About Nurse Blake

Blake Lynch, aka Nurse Blake is a nurse, creator, internationally touring comedian, healthcare advocate, and keynote speaker. Earning viral video status via his light takes on his experience as a nurse, he now takes his comedy to stages around the world bringing nurses together through his humor and inspiration. Nurse Blake's 2022 PTO Comedy Tour began as a 14 show run and grew to 55 shows due to demand. He is the creator of NurseCon at Sea, one of the largest and most popular nursing conferences, and the NurseCon App which provides the free continuing nursing education courses. Nurse Blake is also the author of the best-selling children's book "I Want To Be A Nurse When I Grow Up" available online and at bookstores everywhere.

More info at nurseblake.com. VIDEO: Best of Nurse Blake TikToks. Nurse Blake YouTube Channel.



About The Weidner

The Weidner at UW-Green Bay is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Weidner is a home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance programs, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. Beyond the large-scale touring productions that grace the stage, The Weidner also focuses on scholastic development, programming and an impactful education series - Stage Doors. For more information visit WeidnerCenter.com and sign-up for The Weidner Wire.

About the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

Established in 1965, UW-Green Bay is a public institution serving more than 9,616 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students and 95,000 continuing education learners each year. We educate students from pre- college through retirement and offer 200+ degrees, programs and certificates. UW-Green Bay graduates are resilient, inclusive, sustaining and engaged members of their communities, ready to rise to fearlessly face challenges, solve problems and embrace diverse ideas and people. With four campus locations, the University welcomes students from every corner of the world. UW-Green Bay was the fastest-growing UW school in Wisconsin for six consecutive years. For more information, visit www.uwgb.edu.