Northern Sky Announces In-Person Shows in 2021 & RAISE THE CURTAIN in May

After a year of exclusively virtual programming during the pandemic, Northern Sky Theater in Fish Creek has announced plans to return to in-person performances this summer and fall. Show titles, safety protocols, and ticket sales information will be announced sometime in May. The company will launch the 2021 season with Raise the Curtain: Take a Leap, a daylong virtual fundraising event culminating in the world premiere of the musical Not Even Remotely.

The capstone event of Raise the Curtain is Not Even Remotely, a world premiere musical written by Richard Carsey and Steven Kovacs about two actors' hilariously misguided efforts to present an extravagant musical version of Frankenstein-over Zoom. The show (the first of Northern Sky's otherwise in-person season) will run for five live, virtual performances May 30-June 3. The May 30 opening night performance will feature an exclusive post-show Zoom After Party with the show's creators, authors, and cast.

During the rest of the day, Northern Sky will host a celebration of the upcoming season on their Facebook page (facebook.com/northernskytheater). This full day of free programming will be hosted by artistic director Jeff Herbst and board member/playwright Katie Dahl, and will feature sneak peeks into the company, authors, and stories behind Northern Sky's 2021 season (plus trivia and bakery). Northern Sky company members Doug Clemons and Lachrisa Grandberry will also return with a new edition of Northern Sky Fashion Spy.

The final component of Raise the Curtain: Take a Leap is the Northern Sky Marketplace, an online shop featuring show-themed baskets for auction, as well as one-of-a-kind items and experiences from Northern Sky artists, who share in the proceeds from what they create. Also available for purchase are Northern Sky Boxes created by Door County Delivered. These boxes come chock full of Door County consumables and Northern Sky keepsakes, including etched coasters, face masks, rocks glasses, chocolate, and genuine water from Nicolet Bay.

For more information about Raise the Curtain and how to participate, visit www.northernskytheater.com/raise-the-curtain-2021.

Proceeds from Raise the Curtain benefit Northern Sky's Rekindle Campaign, designed to sustain the company in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.