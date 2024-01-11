Mike Fordney Joins Peninsula Players Theatre Board of Directors

Peninsula Players Theatre, America's oldest professional resident summer theater, has announced the appointment of retired banker and Door County resident Mike Fordney to its Board of Directors for a three-year term.

Fordney grew up in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and first experienced a performance at Peninsula Players Theatre in 1974 when he attended "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." He earned a BBA from the University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire in 1978, where he also studied music, and he earned an MBA from the University of Chicago. Having raised his family in Door County, Fordney has a deep connection to the area and its performing arts community. His prior non-profit leadership roles include serving as the immediate past chair of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Wisconsin's leading hunger relief organization, chairman of the Wisconsin AIDS Fund and a board role for the Greater Milwaukee area's United Performing Arts Fund.

“The Peninsula Players Theatre has played a leadership role in the arts community in Door County for many generations,” Fordney said. “It is an exciting time to join the board.”

Fordney retired from BMO Harris Bank in 2019 after 17 years of financing companies in the food distribution industry and spent 20 years with US Bank, where he was a senior vice president. He is treasurer of Sturgeon Bay's Peninsula Symphonic Band, where he plays horn and guitar, and is treasurer and board member of the Door County Housing Partnership. In 2022, Mike joined the Future Fund board of the Boys & Girls Club of Door County.

Fordney's passion for the arts and philanthropy and his robust skills in commercial banking will further the depth of an already multi-talented and diverse board devoted to ensuring the financial stability and continued success of Wisconsin's oldest professional theater.

"We are fortunate to have community members who commit their time and energy to preserve and maintain what has become a Door County tradition – Peninsula Players Theatre," said Board President Sara Glenn. "With the addition of Mike, the Peninsula Players Theatre Board is poised to continue its tremendous responsibility of overseeing the successful operations of this 89-year-old theatrical treasure. Mike's unique skill set and experience will broaden the board's perspective to ensure we remain focused and forward-thinking."

Peninsula Players Theatre board members are a mix of Door County community members with business and financial backgrounds as well as artists, contractors and local business owners, all of whom have an enthusiastic passion for ensuring the Peninsula Players Theatre experience for future generations. Fordney was warmly welcomed by fellow board members, including Tom Birmingham, vice president; Sarah Bonovich, Dave Borghesi, Julia B. Chomeau, Jackie Danis, Barbara Simpson Fuhrmann, secretary; Jill Herlache, Bill Higley, treasurer; Sara Glenn, president; Mary Greisen, Jim Maronek, Peggy Reineck, Greg Wait and Jerry Zaug.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater. In the past 89 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its' cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members and professional talent from across the country. The theater is unique for its diverse productions, continuing loyalty to a resident company and its beautiful setting on 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. For more information on Peninsula Players Theatre, call the Box Office at (920) 868-3287 or visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.