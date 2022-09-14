Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marianne Williamson Joins UW-Green Bay's Harvey Kaye Series

Best-selling author and former presidential candidate to speak at The Weidner, October 18.

Sep. 14, 2022  

UW-Green Bay College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS) and The Weidner are pleased to welcome best-selling author and activist Marianne Williamson to UW-Green Bay to speak as part of the Harvey J. Kaye State of Democracy Speaker Series.

The former presidential candidate will present America: Where We Are Today on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM in Fort Howard Hall at The Weidner.

Marianne Williamson is a political activist, spiritual leader and the best-selling author of 14 books including the #1 New York Times bestseller A Return to Love: Reflections on the Principles of A Course In Miracles. Her most recent work, A Politics of Love: A Handbook For a New American Revolution was released in 2019. She ran as an independent for Congress in 2014 and for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election

"Marianne Williamson's career has been dedicated to re-imagining the way Americans think about democracy, and so we are thrilled that she has agreed to be the first speaker in this year's Harvey Kaye series," said Jon Shelton, associate professor and member of the series' advisory council. "Starting this year's series run with a nationally-renowned intellectual and political leader of Williamson's ilk is a testament to the legacy of Dr. Kaye's career at UW-Green Bay."

Named in honor of UW-Green Bay Emeritus Professor and award-winning scholar, Harvey J. Kaye, this speaker series presents thought provoking presentations that span the subject matter and intellectual spirit of UW-Green Bay's problem-focused mission. Previous speakers include American union leader, Sara Nelson, and political advisor and author, Oren Cass.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.

The Weidner at UW-Green Bay is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner Center has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Weidner Center is home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance programs, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. Beyond the large-scale touring productions that grace the stage, the Weidner Center also focuses on scholastic development, programming and an impactful education series - Stage Doors. . For more information visit WeidnerCenter.com and sign-up for The Weidner Wire.

Established in 1965, UW-Green Bay is a public institution serving more than 9,800 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students and 95,000 continuing education learners each year. We educate students from pre- college through retirement and offer 200+ degrees, programs and certificates. UW-Green Bay graduates are resilient, inclusive, sustaining and engaged members of their communities, ready to rise to fearlessly face challenges, solve problems and embrace diverse ideas and people. With four campus locations, the University welcomes students from every corner of the world. In 2020, UW-Green Bay was the fastest-growing UW school in Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.uwgb.edu.


