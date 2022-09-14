Marianne Williamson Joins UW-Green Bay's Harvey Kaye Series

UW-Green Bay College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS) and The Weidner are pleased to welcome best-selling author and activist Marianne Williamson to UW-Green Bay to speak as part of the Harvey J. Kaye State of Democracy Speaker Series.

The former presidential candidate will present America: Where We Are Today on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM in Fort Howard Hall at The Weidner.

Marianne Williamson is a political activist, spiritual leader and the best-selling author of 14 books including the #1 New York Times bestseller A Return to Love: Reflections on the Principles of A Course In Miracles. Her most recent work, A Politics of Love: A Handbook For a New American Revolution was released in 2019. She ran as an independent for Congress in 2014 and for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election

"Marianne Williamson's career has been dedicated to re-imagining the way Americans think about democracy, and so we are thrilled that she has agreed to be the first speaker in this year's Harvey Kaye series," said Jon Shelton, associate professor and member of the series' advisory council. "Starting this year's series run with a nationally-renowned intellectual and political leader of Williamson's ilk is a testament to the legacy of Dr. Kaye's career at UW-Green Bay."

Named in honor of UW-Green Bay Emeritus Professor and award-winning scholar, Harvey J. Kaye, this speaker series presents thought provoking presentations that span the subject matter and intellectual spirit of UW-Green Bay's problem-focused mission. Previous speakers include American union leader, Sara Nelson, and political advisor and author, Oren Cass.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.

