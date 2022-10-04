KILLER QUEEN - A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN Announces Tour Date At Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is proud to announce NiteLite Presents: Killer Queen - A Tribute To Queen on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Tickets for the 8:00 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $32.50 and go on sale Friday, October 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, by phone at (920) 730-3760, Ticketmaster online, or by phone at (800) 982-2787. For current ticket office hours visit foxcitiespac.com/ticket-office. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices, and performers are subject to change without notice.





Killer Queen formed back in June 1993. Their first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows there 21 years earlier.

By 1995, Killer Queen's UK popularity had grown to such an extent they secured a residency in London's Strand Theatre attracting nationwide BBC coverage - the first tribute to have a show in the West End. The band's reputation continued to grow both in the UK and abroad. In 1999, they returned from a tour of Europe and Russia for an awards ceremony in Leicester Square, hosted by Suggs from Madness. He announced they had won the award for "Worldwide Best Tribute Band".

The band also scored a number one hit when they were asked to recreate Queen's harmonies for "The Real Life" with Fatboy Slim in 2001.

Killer Queen toured into their second decade, and the audiences grew. In 2005, they played Ahoy Stadium, where the reformed Queen would be performing only a few months later.

The next year, Killer Queen joined forces with Bjorn Again and The Bootleg Beatles for a Waverley Stadium show in Edinburgh. This performance led to the band being selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute LiveAid concert held by Sir Bob Geldof. They performed with him at his arena charity concert to raise funds for the homeless.

In 2009, Killer Queen made a triumphant return to a sold out Ahoy stadium with their acclaimed "Queen Spectacular" production and another award, this time from Sweden's Västerås' concert hall "Best Concert of The Year 2009". The year 2013 saw them performing in another one of Queen's former venues: the Brighton Centre, celebrating their 20th Anniversary.

In 2016, Killer Queen set their sights on America, including the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Arena in Colorado - one of the country's most prestigious venues. The Beatles, Springsteen, U2 have all played there and the band are delighted it has become a regular fixture on Killer Queen's tour sheet.

