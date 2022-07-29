JOSH GATES LIVE! is Coming to The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in November

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced Dusty Guitar Presents: Josh Gates Live! An Evening of Legends, Mysteries, and Tales of Adventures on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Join explorer, talk show host, and author Josh Gates from Discovery Channel's smash-hit series, Expedition Unknown and Josh Gates Tonight for an evening of adventure! Josh will take audience members around the world and off-the-map with stories from his greatest expeditions. From hilarious misadventures to thrilling moments of discovery, Josh keeps audiences on the edge of their seat.

Tickets for the 6:00 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $29 and go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, through Ticketmaster online, or by phone at (800) 982-2787. The ticket office hours are as follows: Monday - Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and one hour prior to performances. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices, and performers are subject to change without notice.



ABOUT JOSH GATES

Adventurer, television personality, and author Josh Gates is the host and executive producer of the smash-hit Discovery Channel series, Expedition Unknown. The show follows Gates as he sets out on a global journey to explore archaeological discoveries, historic mysteries, and scientific breakthroughs. Josh immerses himself in each story, conducting his own investigations, showcasing the work of dedicated explorers while also highlighting vibrant cultures and fascinating destinations. Armed with a degree in archaeology, a quick wit, and a hunger for adventure, Gates travels to some of the most remote corners of the planet in immersive, hilarious, and thrilling journeys.

For five years, Josh also helmed and co-executive produced the hit Syfy Channel series, Destination Truth. Each week, Gates and his intrepid team set out to investigate age-old legends. The show features remote and often never-before-filmed locations, from the distant mountains of Bhutan to the uncharted jungles of Papua New Guinea.

Josh holds degrees from Tufts University in Archaeology and Drama, serves as a trustee on the governing board of the Archaeological Institute of America, and is a fellow of The Explorers Club - a prestigious organization dedicated to the advancement of exploration and field research (also, they have stuffed polar bears and a lot of good Scotch). He has appeared on The Today Show, CNN, and a variety of other national television and radio programs. Even more of Josh's travels are chronicled in his bestselling book, "Memoirs of a Monster Hunter."

ABOUT THE FOX CITIES PERFORMING ARTS CENTER



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and multicultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Where the Arts Come Alive!