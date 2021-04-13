HADESTOWN, FROZEN, and More Announced as Part of Fox Cities P.A.C. 2021-22 Season

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the 2021-22 Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series in addition to the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra Season and other big name acts planning stops at the Fox Cities P.A.C.

In addition to the previously announced 2021-22 Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series, these performances add to a thrilling season when the Center plans to welcome audiences back for exceptional live experiences.

"We are so eager to return to sharing in live performances together. After nearly 18 months apart, it will be an emotional moment to see audiences engaged and inspired in person once again," said Fox Cities P.A.C. president Maria Van Laanen. "We are committed to ensuring we can welcome patrons back as safely as possible and are making updates throughout the building with recommendations from health and industry experts. We look forward to releasing our full health and safety plan using the most up-to-date CDC recommendations and local and state guidelines ahead of our official reopening."

Preparations for reopening the building and continued virtual delivery of the Center's mission are supported by the Center's Act 2 Fund, created to help lessen the negative financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members can help the Center recover from this extended intermission by visiting foxcitiespac.com/Act2Fund.

Ticket holders for previously scheduled performances that are not part of the 2021-22 Season will be notified via email with more information. Those with tickets to rescheduled performances will also be contacted with confirmation of their new dates.

2021-22 Boldt Arts Alive! Series

Makaroff Youth Ballet's The Nutcracker

featuring The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra

December 4 & 5, 2021

it gets better

February 5, 2022

Small Island Big Song

February 27, 2022

L.A. Theatreworks presents

Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Sitcom

by Gregg Oppenheimer

March 15, 2022

Black Violin

April 6, 2022

Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles

April 10, 2022

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll

April 27, 2022

Celtic Woman Postcards from Ireland

June 2, 2022

2021-22 SPOTLIGHT SERIES

One-Man Star Wars Trilogy

October 16, 2021

One-Man Avengers: A Parody

October 16, 2021

Encore Cabaret

featuring Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra and Center Stage Vocalists

January 14 & 15, 2022

I Wrote That One Too...A Life in Songwriting: From Wille to Whitney starring Steve Dorff

March 19, 2022

Church Basement Ladies

March 22-24, 2022

Jon Reep

April 1, 2022

Live in Central Park Revisited: Simon and Garfunkel

May 10, 2022

All Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series performances go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 19. Tickets may be purchased on ticketmaster.com 24/7. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. A 20% discount is available on select titles through April 30.

Groups of 10+ interested in purchasing Boldt Arts Alive! or Spotlight Series performances can do so by emailing groupsales@foxcitiespac.com or visiting foxcitiespac.com.

The ONLY OFFICIAL website for purchasing tickets to events at the Fox Cities P.A.C. is Ticketmaster.com.

Additional Performances

Additional touring performances have been added to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center calendar.

Gary Allan

September 30, 2021

Tickets will be on sale at a later date.

A Motown Christmas

November 18, 2021

Tickets will be on sale at a later date.

Lorie Line

November 27, 2021

Tickets will be on sale at a later date.

Boogie and the Yo-Yo'z

December 11, 2021

Tickets will be on sale at a later date.

Stayin' Alive: A Tribute to the BeeGees

January 15, 2022

Tickets will be on sale at a later date.

Kansas - Point of Know Return Tour

April 2, 2022

Tickets for original date of April 18, 2020 will be honored. Tickets on sale Monday, April 19.

Hotel California - A Salute to the Eagles

June 3, 2022

Tickets for original date of September 18, 2020 will be honored. Tickets on sale Monday, April 19.

The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show - Morning Broadcast

June 17, 2022

Tickets for original date of June 19, 2020 will be honored. Tickets on sale Monday, April 19.

The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show - Live at Night!

June 17, 2022

Tickets for original date of June 19, 2020 will be honored. Tickets on sale Monday, April 19.

Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series

The previously announced Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series includes:

WICKED*

October 27 - November 14, 2021

*Season Ticket Holders will have first access to purchase tickets to this Season Option upon completion of their package.

HADESTOWN

December 14 - 19, 2021

MEAN GIRLS

January 18 - 23, 2022

HAIRSPRAY

February 15 - 20, 2022

Disney's FROZEN

May 18 - 29, 2022

Season Ticket Holder Week: May 18 - 24, 2022

Season Ticket Packages for the 2021-22 Season are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting foxcitiespac.com.