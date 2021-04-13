HADESTOWN, FROZEN, and More Announced as Part of Fox Cities P.A.C. 2021-22 Season
Season Ticket Packages for the 2021-22 Season are on sale now!
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the 2021-22 Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series in addition to the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra Season and other big name acts planning stops at the Fox Cities P.A.C.
In addition to the previously announced 2021-22 Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series, these performances add to a thrilling season when the Center plans to welcome audiences back for exceptional live experiences.
"We are so eager to return to sharing in live performances together. After nearly 18 months apart, it will be an emotional moment to see audiences engaged and inspired in person once again," said Fox Cities P.A.C. president Maria Van Laanen. "We are committed to ensuring we can welcome patrons back as safely as possible and are making updates throughout the building with recommendations from health and industry experts. We look forward to releasing our full health and safety plan using the most up-to-date CDC recommendations and local and state guidelines ahead of our official reopening."
Preparations for reopening the building and continued virtual delivery of the Center's mission are supported by the Center's Act 2 Fund, created to help lessen the negative financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members can help the Center recover from this extended intermission by visiting foxcitiespac.com/Act2Fund.
Ticket holders for previously scheduled performances that are not part of the 2021-22 Season will be notified via email with more information. Those with tickets to rescheduled performances will also be contacted with confirmation of their new dates.
Follow Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Facebook and watch foxcitiespac.com for updates and announcements, including additional performances that may be added at a later date.
2021-22 Boldt Arts Alive! Series
Makaroff Youth Ballet's The Nutcracker
featuring The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra
December 4 & 5, 2021
it gets better
February 5, 2022
Small Island Big Song
February 27, 2022
L.A. Theatreworks presents
Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Sitcom
by Gregg Oppenheimer
March 15, 2022
Black Violin
April 6, 2022
Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles
April 10, 2022
Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll
April 27, 2022
Celtic Woman Postcards from Ireland
June 2, 2022
2021-22 SPOTLIGHT SERIES
One-Man Star Wars Trilogy
October 16, 2021
One-Man Avengers: A Parody
October 16, 2021
Encore Cabaret
featuring Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra and Center Stage Vocalists
January 14 & 15, 2022
I Wrote That One Too...A Life in Songwriting: From Wille to Whitney starring Steve Dorff
March 19, 2022
Church Basement Ladies
March 22-24, 2022
Jon Reep
April 1, 2022
Live in Central Park Revisited: Simon and Garfunkel
May 10, 2022
All Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series performances go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 19. Tickets may be purchased on ticketmaster.com 24/7. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. A 20% discount is available on select titles through April 30.
Groups of 10+ interested in purchasing Boldt Arts Alive! or Spotlight Series performances can do so by emailing groupsales@foxcitiespac.com or visiting foxcitiespac.com.
The ONLY OFFICIAL website for purchasing tickets to events at the Fox Cities P.A.C. is Ticketmaster.com.
Additional Performances
Additional touring performances have been added to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center calendar.
September 30, 2021
Tickets will be on sale at a later date.
A Motown Christmas
November 18, 2021
Tickets will be on sale at a later date.
Lorie Line
November 27, 2021
Tickets will be on sale at a later date.
Boogie and the Yo-Yo'z
December 11, 2021
Tickets will be on sale at a later date.
Stayin' Alive: A Tribute to the BeeGees
January 15, 2022
Tickets will be on sale at a later date.
Kansas - Point of Know Return Tour
April 2, 2022
Tickets for original date of April 18, 2020 will be honored. Tickets on sale Monday, April 19.
Hotel California - A Salute to the Eagles
June 3, 2022
Tickets for original date of September 18, 2020 will be honored. Tickets on sale Monday, April 19.
The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show - Morning Broadcast
June 17, 2022
Tickets for original date of June 19, 2020 will be honored. Tickets on sale Monday, April 19.
The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show - Live at Night!
June 17, 2022
Tickets for original date of June 19, 2020 will be honored. Tickets on sale Monday, April 19.
Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series
The previously announced Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series includes:
WICKED*
October 27 - November 14, 2021
*Season Ticket Holders will have first access to purchase tickets to this Season Option upon completion of their package.
HADESTOWN
December 14 - 19, 2021
MEAN GIRLS
January 18 - 23, 2022
HAIRSPRAY
February 15 - 20, 2022
Disney's FROZEN
May 18 - 29, 2022
Season Ticket Holder Week: May 18 - 24, 2022
Season Ticket Packages for the 2021-22 Season are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting foxcitiespac.com.