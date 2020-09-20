Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Announces 2019-20 Center Stage Award Recipients

Throughout the 2019-20 school year, 23 local high schools participated in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the awards recipients of the 2019-20 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program.



Throughout the 2019-20 school year, 23 local high schools participated in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program, an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school theater programs in Northeastern Wisconsin.



During the program year, participating students had the opportunity to attend four workshops with professional artists at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and had the opportunity to ask questions and explore different aspects of theater, giving them a deeper understanding of live performing arts.



A team of trained adjudicators attended the participating school's musical production and provided educational feedback. Scores for each production were tabulated and the top qualifiers were recognized in their category during the virtual Center Stage Showcase this spring. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, Green Bay West, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy were unable to perform their musicals as scheduled.



This year's participating high schools included: Appleton East, Ashwaubenon, Brillion, Denmark, De Pere, Fond du Lac, Fox Valley Lutheran, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Menasha, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Pulaski, St. Mary Catholic, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.



The 2019-20 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Award recipients are:

Outstanding Overall Production

Ashwaubenon High School's Les Misérables

Fond du Lac High School's Curtains

Fox Valley Lutheran High School's Fiddler on the Roof

Green Bay Southwest High School's Chicago: High School Edition

Neenah High School's Seussical

Outstanding Ensemble

Ashwaubenon High School's Les Misérables

Fox Valley Lutheran High School's Fiddler on the Roof

Green Bay East High School's Irving Berlin's White Christmas

Green Bay Southwest High School's Chicago: High School Edition

Green Bay Preble High School's Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor

Jonah Bixby

as Tevye in Fox Valley Lutheran High School's Fiddler on the Roof

Sam Calaway

as Monsieur Thenardier in Ashwaubenon High School's Les Misérables

Quincy Clark

as Captain Hook in Kaukauna High School's Peter Pan

Benjamin Danen

as Robbie Hart in De Pere High School's The Wedding Singer

Wil Mannion

as Phil Davis in Green Bay East High School's Irving Berlin's White Christmas

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress

Grace Holmes

as Velma Kelly in Green Bay Southwest High School's Chicago: High School Edition

Ella Eastman-Kiesow

as Mayzie in Neenah High School's Seussical

Eden Marshall

as Sandra Bloom in St. Mary Catholic High School's Big Fish

Madeline Miner

as Eponine in Ashwaubenon High School's Les Misérables

Elizabeth Waterman

as Bloody Mary in Mishicot High School's South Pacific

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor

Vince Adams

as Harry in Green Bay Preble High Schools Mamma Mia!

Theodore Hock

as LeFou in Pulaski High School's Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Kayden Kloehn

as Franz Klineman in New London High School's Rock of Ages (High School Edition)

Blake Larson

as Lazar Wolf in Fox Valley Lutheran High School's Fiddler on the Roof

Mickey Wirtz

As Cogsworth in Pulaski High School's Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Cantwell

as Mary Sunshine in Green Bay Southwest High School's Chicago: High School Edition

Victoria Lyons

as Tanya in Green Bay Preble High School's Mamma Mia!

Zoe Nickchen

as Jojo in Hortonville High School's Seussical

Auden Pearson

as Tiger Lily in Kaukauna High School's Peter Pan

Olivia Walters

as Chava in Fox Valley Lutheran High School's Fiddler on the Roof

Rising Star

Recognizes an underclassman in a feature role who is not eligible for a lead or supporting role nomination.

Jaeden Schmidt

as Christopher Belling in Fond du Lac High School's Curtains

Wren Xiong

as Cogsworth in Little Chute High School's Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Community Engagement Award

Celebrating one outstanding school who connected their production back to their community.

Brillion High School

with their production of Once Upon a Mattress

Outstanding Achievement Award

Celebrating a student who has triumphed over and defied challenges.

Anna Roth

from De Pere High School

Backstage Spirit Award

Recognizing the individual or crew who tirelessly contributed to the creation of seamless storytelling on stage.

Emma Murray, Addie Van Nuland, Grace Meyer, Lizzy Holschuh, Miriam Shofner, Sue Zinzi, Ola Jasiniewska

The Female Deck Crew of St. Mary Catholic High School's Big Fish

Influential Theater Educator Award

Justin Liepert

Winnebago Lutheran Academy

