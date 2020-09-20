Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Announces 2019-20 Center Stage Award Recipients
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the awards recipients of the 2019-20 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program.
Throughout the 2019-20 school year, 23 local high schools participated in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program, an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school theater programs in Northeastern Wisconsin.
During the program year, participating students had the opportunity to attend four workshops with professional artists at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and had the opportunity to ask questions and explore different aspects of theater, giving them a deeper understanding of live performing arts.
A team of trained adjudicators attended the participating school's musical production and provided educational feedback. Scores for each production were tabulated and the top qualifiers were recognized in their category during the virtual Center Stage Showcase this spring. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, Green Bay West, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy were unable to perform their musicals as scheduled.
This year's participating high schools included: Appleton East, Ashwaubenon, Brillion, Denmark, De Pere, Fond du Lac, Fox Valley Lutheran, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Menasha, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Pulaski, St. Mary Catholic, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.
The 2019-20 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Award recipients are:
Outstanding Overall Production
Ashwaubenon High School's Les Misérables
Fond du Lac High School's Curtains
Fox Valley Lutheran High School's Fiddler on the Roof
Green Bay Southwest High School's Chicago: High School Edition
Neenah High School's Seussical
Outstanding Ensemble
Ashwaubenon High School's Les Misérables
Fox Valley Lutheran High School's Fiddler on the Roof
Green Bay East High School's Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Green Bay Southwest High School's Chicago: High School Edition
Green Bay Preble High School's Mamma Mia!
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor
Jonah Bixby
as Tevye in Fox Valley Lutheran High School's Fiddler on the Roof
Sam Calaway
as Monsieur Thenardier in Ashwaubenon High School's Les Misérables
Quincy Clark
as Captain Hook in Kaukauna High School's Peter Pan
Benjamin Danen
as Robbie Hart in De Pere High School's The Wedding Singer
Wil Mannion
as Phil Davis in Green Bay East High School's Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress
Grace Holmes
as Velma Kelly in Green Bay Southwest High School's Chicago: High School Edition
Ella Eastman-Kiesow
as Mayzie in Neenah High School's Seussical
Eden Marshall
as Sandra Bloom in St. Mary Catholic High School's Big Fish
Madeline Miner
as Eponine in Ashwaubenon High School's Les Misérables
Elizabeth Waterman
as Bloody Mary in Mishicot High School's South Pacific
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor
Vince Adams
as Harry in Green Bay Preble High Schools Mamma Mia!
Theodore Hock
as LeFou in Pulaski High School's Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Kayden Kloehn
as Franz Klineman in New London High School's Rock of Ages (High School Edition)
Blake Larson
as Lazar Wolf in Fox Valley Lutheran High School's Fiddler on the Roof
Mickey Wirtz
As Cogsworth in Pulaski High School's Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress
Elizabeth Cantwell
as Mary Sunshine in Green Bay Southwest High School's Chicago: High School Edition
Victoria Lyons
as Tanya in Green Bay Preble High School's Mamma Mia!
Zoe Nickchen
as Jojo in Hortonville High School's Seussical
Auden Pearson
as Tiger Lily in Kaukauna High School's Peter Pan
Olivia Walters
as Chava in Fox Valley Lutheran High School's Fiddler on the Roof
Rising Star
Recognizes an underclassman in a feature role who is not eligible for a lead or supporting role nomination.
Jaeden Schmidt
as Christopher Belling in Fond du Lac High School's Curtains
Wren Xiong
as Cogsworth in Little Chute High School's Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Community Engagement Award
Celebrating one outstanding school who connected their production back to their community.
Brillion High School
with their production of Once Upon a Mattress
Outstanding Achievement Award
Celebrating a student who has triumphed over and defied challenges.
Anna Roth
from De Pere High School
Backstage Spirit Award
Recognizing the individual or crew who tirelessly contributed to the creation of seamless storytelling on stage.
Emma Murray, Addie Van Nuland, Grace Meyer, Lizzy Holschuh, Miriam Shofner, Sue Zinzi, Ola Jasiniewska
The Female Deck Crew of St. Mary Catholic High School's Big Fish
Influential Theater Educator Award
Justin Liepert
Winnebago Lutheran Academy