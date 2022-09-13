Fox Cities P.A.C. Celebrates Students And Educators During National Arts In Education Week And Beyond

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced newly added shows to the 2022-23 Amcor Education Series during National Arts in Education Week September 11-17, 2022. The Center invites students and educators to engage in live performing arts experiences that bring classroom lessons to life on stage.

The Amcor Education Series is designed specifically for students and educators. Students in grades pre-K through 12 from public and private schools, state registered homeschools and state licensed family or group childcare centers are welcome to engage with the series. The curriculum-based program integrates subjects such as theater, music, dance, art, English language arts, social studies and science. The primary focus of the 2022-23 Season is to explore the meaning of community and the people, places and events who have shaped our communities.

The 2022-23 newly added shows to the Amcor Education Series includes a selection of National Geographic Live events.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE

National Geographic's touring speaker series brings to life the awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers. An exciting lineup of events this spring will offer audiences some of National Geographic's most dynamic and entertaining Explorers, live on stage. Each event will feature stunning imagery, gripping footage and first-person stories from world-renowned scientists, photographers and conservationists.

National Geographic Live presents



Nizar Ibrahim | Paleontologist

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

12:30 p.m.

Grades 2-5

Themes: history, geology, paleontology, adventure, geography

Visit present-day Morocco and travel back through time with paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim to hear how he discovered a prehistoric monster bigger than T. Rex. The largest known predatory dinosaur, Spinosaurus had spike-shaped teeth, a body more than 50 feet long, and unique adaptations to help it survive. Explore the dangerous Cretaceous-era habitat that Spinosaurus called home. Students will be captivated by the amazing story of how this dinosaur was found, lost, and found again.

National Geographic Live presents



Brian Skerry | Underwater Photographer

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

12:30 p.m.

Grades 9-12

Themes: ecosystems, ocean, STEAM, exploration

Celebrated National Geographic Explorer and photographer Brian Skerry has spent nearly forty years exploring and documenting Earth's oceans. For his latest project, he turns his lens to one of the world's most beloved animals-whales! Students will dive into the lives and culture of these ocean mammals. Discover the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures among different species of whales and learn what these majestic creatures can teach us about ourselves and our planet.

National Geographic Live presents



Rae Wynn-Grant | Carnivore Ecologist

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

12:30 p.m.

Grades 5-8

Themes: ecosystems, wildlife, STEM, exploration

Rae Wynn-Grant is a scientist with National Geographic Society's Last Wild Places Initiative. She works to protect and restore iconic wildlife populations, including North American black and grizzly bears. But when the wild lands of their habitat are crisscrossed by roads, fences, and ranches, how can bears and humans coexist peacefully? Dr. Wynn-Grant intends to find the answer.

The 2022-23 newly added shows to the Amcor Education Series includes Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation.



Friday, April 21, 2023

12:30 p.m.

Grades K-4

Themes: friendship, nature, literature

Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (oh... and don't forget Tigger too!) have come to life in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation. Featuring The Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy Award-winning music with further songs by A.A. Milne, this beautiful fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood.

For the full Amcor Education Series event list, visit foxcitiespac.com/education.

The Fox Cities P.A.C. acknowledges National Arts in Education Week with gratitude toward students and educators. Educators play a large role in ensuring the Center brings educational and entertaining programming to the Fox Cities communities and beyond. Through this partnership, the Amcor Education Series continues to engage students and educators all season.

To celebrate this partnership, the Center invites educators to make a night of memories at Education Outlet. This event features a Broadway performance with special ticket prices, complimentary hors d'oeuvres and networking with fellow educators. Tickets for the 2022-23 Season Education Outlet Event featuring a performance of CATS on Saturday, March 25, 2023, are now on sale. To learn more about this educator opportunity, visit foxcitiespac.com/education-outlet.

"We'd like to thank students and educators during this National Arts in Education Week. For the past 20 years, educators have worked with the Center to bring educational and entertaining live performing arts experiences to students," says the Fox Cities P.A.C. President and CEO Maria Van Laanen. "At the end of the Center's first season, 2002-03 Season,19,822 students and educators from 199 schools engaged in the series. To date, 434,057 students and educators have enjoyed these educational and entertaining experiences."

Other Center programs and initiatives that welcome students, educators and other community members to enjoy and learn more about the arts include: Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program, P.A.T.H.S., Family First Nights and Community First Community Engagement Series.

The Fox Cities P.A.C. thanks the Amcor Education Series' Title Partner, Amcor. It is with their generous support that students and educators are able to take part in live performing arts experiences at a subsidized ticket price that inspire, entertain and educate. The Center would also like to thank the Amcor Education Series Co-Partners: Schneider, Kimberly-Clark and Miller.