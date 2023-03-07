Fox Cities Announces 2023-24 Season Lineup; BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More!

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has unveiled the 2023-24 Season including a Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series that features two Wisconsin premieres and performances exploring identity and culture from around the world through the Boldt Arts Alive! Series and the immersive Spotlight Series.

The 2023-24 Season was announced to an enthusiastic crowd of more than 1,000 Season Ticket Holders, Donors, group leaders and special guests on Monday, March 6 at the annual season Reveal event.

"We are thrilled to welcome the community to a season that will engage audiences in live performing arts experiences that display captivating music, dance and storytelling from across the globe," said Fox Cities P.A.C. President and CEO Maria Van Laanen. "Through the power of the arts, we are gifted the ability to explore what identity is and how it influences us on a deeper personal, cultural and communal level. By discovering our true selves and welcoming and celebrating everyone's uniqueness, we can more fully understand our place in our communities and on a grander scale, the world. This year, we invite you to celebrate the marvels of the world and those within."



The Reveal event featured live performances from Moulin Rouge! The Musical Broadway touring cast members Jack Cahill-Lemme (Christian) and DeAnne Stewart (Satine) and from TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Ari Groover who performed the iconic hit, "The Best." Special guest DJ, Rayon Brown, Vice President - Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion and Regional Operations/Chief Diversity Officer of the Fox Valley Technical College, livened up the already energetic atmosphere with his upbeat mixes. Guests also enjoyed getting a glimpse of the diverse programming they can experience in the 2023-24 Season through the Boldt Arts Alive! Series and Spotlight Series.

BOLDT ARTS ALIVE! SERIES

The Boldt Arts Alive! Series in the 2023-24 Season encourages patrons to explore the many meanings of identity with diverse communities and engage in the arts through a variety of performances that provide a window to the world. With performances for all ages and interests, this series features a variety of theatrical adventures.

The 2023-24 Boldt Arts Alive! Series includes titles:

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass and the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, September 23, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Step into the birthplace of jazz, New Orleans, with The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass and the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra. You'll enjoy an evening of music that mixes classical and big band jazz, blending the genres and music from across the ages. Hearing that familiar New Orleans' swing, you'll feel the urge to move!

Step Afrika!

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Experience the tradition of stepping through percussive dance styles, traditional African dances and contemporary dance art forms with Step Afrika! This high energy performance will leave you feeling inspired and unable to resist dancing along.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Saturday, November 25, 2023

7:30 p.m.

A unique and joyful holiday mash-up for the whole family, THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. Through this remixed and reimagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER take audiences on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

Jessica Vosk

Saturday, February 17, 2024

7:30 p.m.

Returning to your Fox Cities P.A.C. where she first appeared in 2017 as Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked, it's celebrated singer Jessica Vosk! Experience every thrill and chill through the best hits of musical theater, pop and more. Join us for the musical concert where everyone finds a song that speaks to them.

San Jose Taiko

Thursday, March 14, 2024

7:30 p.m.

Where the contemporary meets tradition, travel to Japan with San Jose Taiko and explore the beauty of the taiko art form in an innovative, cultural, drumming experience. Come feel the synergy in this transformative performance between the drummers and their instruments as they enhance each other's power through musical storytelling.

MOMIX - ALICE

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

7:30 p.m.

You'll find yourself enthralled when you travel down the rabbit hole with MOMIX and experience illusionary, acrobatics, magic and whimsy in Moses Pendleton's newest creation, ALICE, inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic "Alice in Wonderland". Ask the question, "What if?" as you explore this reimagining through dazzling visuals and creative movement.

Mariachi Herencia de México

Saturday, April 13, 2024

7:30 p.m.

Make your way into the heart of Mexican traditions through the sights and sounds of mariachi with the Latin GRAMMY-nominated Chicago group, Mariachi Herencia de México. Experience the energy and vibrancy of this musical style as performed by these Mexican American musicians as they honor the past, celebrate the present and create the future of mariachi music.

SPOTLIGHT SERIES

The Spotlight Series brings an intimate, engaging experience to the forefront, making the beautiful Kimberly-Clark Theater its home. Kimberly-Clark Theater provides the perfect place to showcase talented performers in an atmosphere that allows audiences to immerse themselves in the experience.

The 2023-24 Spotlight Series includes titles:

Jackie Venson

Friday, October 20, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Find connection and meaning through music in a genre-bending performance that mixes rock, blues, R&B, reggae and more with singer/songwriter and guitarist, Jackie Venson. In a unique musical experience, gather with your community in the cozy atmosphere of the Kimberly-Clark Theater where you'll be closer to the magic and to those around you.

The Magic of Kevin Spencer

Saturday, February 10, 2024

12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Embrace the fun of storytelling, stage magic and audience participation with the whole family when you see The Magic of Kevin Spencer! In a sensory-inclusive experience welcoming all audiences including families with varying developmental or intellectual abilities that produce sensory sensitivities including autism, you share in the magic of the live performing arts and create long-lasting, meaningful memories.

"Makin' Cake" with Dasha Kelly Hamilton

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

7:30 p.m.

Dasha Kelly Hamilton's "Makin' Cake" spoken word performance will give you reason to pause and examine life through new lenses. Join us in the intimate setting of the Kimberly-Clark Theater where audiences will be served layered storytelling about race, culture and class through the eyes of baking and American history. The performance will be followed by a cake reception and discussion on stage.

Adam Jacobs - Right Where I Belong: Songs of Alan Menken

Friday, March 8, 2024

7:30 p.m.

Join Broadway's original Aladdin and GRAMMY-nominated artist Adam Jacobs as he explores the prolific songbook of the incomparable Alan Menken. Featuring classic songs from hits such as Disney's Newsies, The Little Mermaid, Hercules, Aladdin and more, this intimate, cabaret-seating style show will have folks singing out of the theater.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7 for the titles mentioned above. Tickets may be purchased on ticketmaster.com, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or by visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton.

KIMBERLY-CLARK BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA - FOX CITIES SERIES

The Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series features the best of touring Broadway productions. Drawing in audiences with world-class talent in storytelling, music and dance, this series highlights the magic of musical theater in a multicultural gathering place where the arts come alive.

The 2023-24 Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series includes:



Pretty Woman: The Musical

October 24-29, 2023

Pretty Woman: The Musical, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, with an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Beetlejuice

December 5-10, 2023

Wisconsin Premiere

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is "SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!" (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

Les Misérables

February 20-25, 2024

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony® Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as "a reborn dream of a production" (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

Clue

March 19-24, 2024

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical

April 16-21, 2024

Wisconsin Premiere

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll.

Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

June 11-23, 2024

Season Ticket Holder week: June 11-16

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

BROADWAY SEASON TICKET PACKAGE INFORMATION

Beginning this season, Broadway Season Ticket Packages will be automatically renewed each year. 2023-24 Season Ticket Package renewals will be processed on Wednesday, March 15. Current Season Ticket Holders should refer to their announcement email for additional details.



New Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series Season Ticket Packages are now available. Those interested in becoming Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Season Ticket Holders can purchase at foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/broadway/ or by phone at (800) 216-7469

(Monday - Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.).



Broadway Season Ticket Packages start at $230 for the five-show package and $275 for the six-show package which includes Les Misérables. Season Ticket Holders receive many benefits including guaranteed seat location, access to the best seats, invitation-only events, an interest-free payment plan option, priority offers to many added events and more.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized ticket sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

For questions, patrons can stop into the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's ticket office Monday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. For easy mobile access, search and download the new Fox Cities Performing Arts Center app through a phone's app store.



Groups of 10+ interested in purchasing Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series performances can reserve their seats at foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/group-sales/.

COMMUNITY FIRST COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT SERIES

To further conversations inspired through live performances, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center offers interactive workshops and activities for community members of all ages, abilities, backgrounds and interests through the Community First Community Engagement Series. For the most up-to-date information on these community engagement opportunities, visit foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/community-engagement/.