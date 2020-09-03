Door Shakespeare Presents First Virtual Outing, J.M. Barrie's ROSALIND

The production streams September 2 - 13, 2020.

Door Shakespeare, Door County's Professional Classical Theatre Company, Presents Its First Virtual Production, J.M. Barrie's Rosalind, September 2 - 13, 2020.

Door Shakespeare has taken a unique approach to its first virtual production, J.M. Barrie's Rosalind. Throughout rehearsal and filming, actors each worked in their own homes, yet portrayed characters co-existing in the same space. To create this space, Set Designer Jody Sekas built three sets of identical props and furniture - including three fireplaces. Period costumes, circa 1915, were designed for each actor by Kim Instenes. During the final week of rehearsal, actor, editor Ryan Schabach, and director Michael Stebbins, worked closely together to record three run-thrus of each scene from three different angles by way of cell phone cameras in possession of each actor. Now that the rehearsal and recording processes are complete; the director, editor, and sound designer/composer, Ann Warren, worked together remotely to complete the piece that will be shared with audiences from September 2 to 13.

Rosalind tells the story of the mother of a famous London stage actress, known for her portrayal of Rosalind in William Shakespeare's As You Like It. While vacationing at the cottage of one Dame Quickly, a young man appears at the door, a young man who just happens to be in love with the famous London actress, who mother is staying at the cottage. What unfolds is a heartfelt rollercoaster of a comedy that moves through the emotional highs and lows of first loves, that questions what is one's true self and what is a mask, and examines the powerful pull of a life on the stage and the sacrifices that one is willing to make for the sake of art.

The cast features Milwaukee-based actors Kay Allmand as Mrs. Page and Rhonda Rae Busch as Dame Quickly, and Chicago-based actor Alexander Johnson as Charles Roche.

Director Michael Stebbins (currently based in Milwaukee) has been at the helm of Door Shakespeare since November of 2017. Film Editor Ryan Schabach, Costume Designer Kim Instenes, and Scenic/Properties Designer Jody Sekas are all long-time theatre professionals based in Wisconsin. Composer and Sound Designer, Ann Warren, is based in New York City. Musician/Flutist, Aleksander Newland, is based in Connecticut.

