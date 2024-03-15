Cast Set for LAST TRAIN TO NIBROC at Peninsula Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peninsula Players Theatre has revealed the cast for the final play reading of its 2024 The Play's The Thing series. "Last Train to Nibroc" by Arlene Hutton features actors Emiley Kiser and Nick Tengrove under the direction of Artistic Director Linda Fortunato. "Last Train to Nibroc" will be performed on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at Björklunden – 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor. There is no admission fee, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations are welcome.

In "Last Train to Nibroc," May and Raleigh meet in 1940 on an eastbound train from California and discover they are both from Kentucky. This funny and touching boy-meets-girl period romance follows the couple over time as they search for happiness and what their hearts truly desire.

Hutton's masterful storytelling has garnered widespread acclaim, drawing comparisons to the cinematic storytelling of Frank Capra and the literary prowess of Pulitzer Prize Laureate William Inge. Her distinguished accolades include being twice honored as the Tennessee Williams Fellow in Playwriting at the University of the South and a William Inge Fellow in Kansas. Notably, "Last Train to Nibroc" was nominated for Best Play by the New York Drama League in 2000. "Last Train to Nibroc" is the first installment of Hutton's "The Nibroc Trilogy," which focuses on the challenges of a young couple in Kentucky and Florida in the 1940s and early 1950s.

Kiser made her Peninsula Players Theatre debut in last season's "Trying" by Joanna McClelland Glass. Her credits include Off-Broadway's "The Winter's Tale" (New York Classical). Regional Theater: "Charley's Aunt" (Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey), "All's Well That Ends Well," "Pericles" and "Much Ado About Nothing" (Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival), "Our Town" (Palm Beach Dramaworks), "Romeo and Juliet" and "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" (Quintessence Theatre Group).

Trengove makes his Peninsula Players Theatre debut as Raleigh. Performance credits around the San Francisco Bay area include Altarena Playhouse, Custom Made Theatre Co., Cutting Ball Theatre, New Conservatory Theatre Center and Shotgun Players. He worked with several Chicago storefront theaters while earning his MFA at DePaul University. His film credits include "99.9% Accurate" and "Stone Fruit."

The Play's the Thing is funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as generous grants from Door County Medical Center, Friends of Door County Libraries, The Shubert Foundation and operating funds of Peninsula Players Theatre.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's Oldest Professional Resident Summer Theatre. The Play's the Thing is part of the theater's winter outreach programming, presenting professional play readings for the public. Learn more about Peninsula Players Theatre and its 2024 season at www.peninsulaplayers.com.