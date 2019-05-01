BWW Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Goes Terribly Right at the Fox Cities P.A.C.

Click Here for More Articles on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG opened at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on April 30 for its Wisconsin debut, and it will continue to play through May 5. THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is over-the-top, uproarious, and full of surprises. In order to avoid spoiling the laughs, this review will be purposely vague, but suffice it to say the show is a hilarious treat.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG follows a quirky cast of players on opening night of a murder mystery. The plot of the murder mystery is simple and unimportant, taking a backseat to the much more interesting plot playing out between the players as the show goes ridiculously awry.

Humor is infused in all aspects of the play. The script by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields is full of hilarious lines and unexpected moments. The set (designed by Nigel Hook) contributes to some of the most surprising laughs. However, the show's cast is what really makes the show come to life with energy and personality to spare.

Each character features a vibrant and unique personality, which each actor broadcasts vividly. But beyond delivering their lines brilliantly with perfect comedic timing, they deliver remarkable physical performances. THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is full of slapstick comedy, which demands both great timing and physical ability.

The show's main flaw may be the breakneck pace of the laughs. Audiences no doubt miss many terrific moments as they are laughing about the last joke or gag. Luckily, there are so many jokes that even audience members who miss the vast majority will be in for a wonderful night.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG will run from April 30 through May 5 at the Fox Cities P.A.C. Tickets are still available.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





Related Articles