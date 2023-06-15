American Players Theatre Opens 44th Season With THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

Opening night is set for June 17.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Feature: THE FATHER at Theatre Z Photo 2 Feature: THE FATHER at Theatre Z
 American Players Theatre Reveals Lineup For 44th Season Photo 3  American Players Theatre Reveals Lineup For 44th Season
First Stage Will Host an Intro to Acting Course at The Prairie School Photo 4 First Stage Will Host an Intro to Acting Course at The Prairie School

American Players Theatre Opens 44th Season With THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

American Players Theatre (APT) opened its 44th season on June 10 with the first performance of William Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor, with the official opening night coming up this Saturday, June 17 at 8:00 PM in the 1,075-seat Hill Theatre. This production of the beloved Shakespearean comedy is colorful, fun and festive, featuring songs, dances and vibrant costumes and set pieces.

About The Merry Wives of Windsor

Shakespeare could be a real charmer when he set his mind to it. Case in point, this very play. It’s so full-on funny, yet so down to earth, set amidst a middle-class burg where people love to party, and aren’t above a little well‑meaning practical jokery. All this revelry urged on by Mesdames Ford and Page, two ladies who’ve got that town wrapped around their delightful little fingers. Which will come in handy when Falstaff comes calling. He’s a Knight with hilariously high self-esteem, a total lack of self-awareness and a limitless appetite for good times. The lengths he will go to find a lady to subsidize his shenanigans is endlessly entertaining. A festive, uplifting comedy with just a pinch of wickedness; a sure-fire winner on a summer evening. Runs June 10 - October 8.

Featuring: Kelsey Brennan as Mrs. Page, Dee Dee Batteast as Mrs. Ford, Nate Burger as Mr. Ford, Reginald André Jackson as Mr. Page and David Daniel as Sir John Falstaff.

Joining the Merry Wives in rotating repertory this week on the Hill Stage, David Ives’ raucous farce The Liar, which will hold its first performance Friday, June 16. And in the 201-seat Touchstone Theatre, Marco Ramirez’s The Royale, based on the life of the first Black heavyweight champ, Jack Johnson, will also hold its first performance Friday, June 16 at 8:00.

In addition, audiences can add to their experience with APT’s Beyond the Plays Events, including tours of the shops and theaters, discussions about the plays and talkbacks with the cast and artists. More information at Click Here.

Tickets are on sale now, online at Click Here 24/7, or by calling the Box Office at 608-588-2361 from 10:00 AM CT – 5:00 PM CT. Tickets and information at Click Here.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Appleton? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Appleton, WI

1
Peninsula Players Theatre Will Host Pre-Show Seminars Photo
Peninsula Players Theatre Will Host Pre-Show Seminars

Peninsula Players Theatre, America's oldest professional resident summer theater and Door County's theatrical icon, has announced the return of Pre-Show Seminars for its 2023 season.  Guests are invited to arrive early for special seminars on topics related to the shows. 

2
Volunteer Ushering Opportunities Available at Peninsula Players Theatre Photo
Volunteer Ushering Opportunities Available at Peninsula Players Theatre

Peninsula Players Theatre is excited to open its five-show season starting on June 13 and seeks volunteer ushers for each performance through October 15. Those interested in helping with ushering duties may call the Box Office at (920) 868-3287 to register for open dates.  

3
 American Players Theatre Reveals Lineup For 44th Season Photo
 American Players Theatre Reveals Lineup For 44th Season

 American Players Theatre’s (APT’s) 44th season will open on June 10 with the first performance of William Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor at 8:00 PM.

4
Feature: THE FATHER at Theatre Z Photo
Feature: THE FATHER at Theatre Z

A Tragic Farce. That is the subtitle for “The Father,” a show brought to life by the actors of Theatre Z in Green Bay Wisconsin. This comedy/tragedy tells the story of Andre and his family as he suffers from dementia as his reality (or truth…depending on the day) crumbles around him while his family works through their lives.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Appleton, WI SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fancifool! KIDS
The Grand Oshkosh (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Lucia Baehman Theater at UWO Oshkosh - Fox Cities Campus (7/26-7/29)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You