American Players Theatre Opens 44th Season With THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

American Players Theatre (APT) opened its 44th season on June 10 with the first performance of William Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor, with the official opening night coming up this Saturday, June 17 at 8:00 PM in the 1,075-seat Hill Theatre. This production of the beloved Shakespearean comedy is colorful, fun and festive, featuring songs, dances and vibrant costumes and set pieces.

About The Merry Wives of Windsor

Shakespeare could be a real charmer when he set his mind to it. Case in point, this very play. It’s so full-on funny, yet so down to earth, set amidst a middle-class burg where people love to party, and aren’t above a little well‑meaning practical jokery. All this revelry urged on by Mesdames Ford and Page, two ladies who’ve got that town wrapped around their delightful little fingers. Which will come in handy when Falstaff comes calling. He’s a Knight with hilariously high self-esteem, a total lack of self-awareness and a limitless appetite for good times. The lengths he will go to find a lady to subsidize his shenanigans is endlessly entertaining. A festive, uplifting comedy with just a pinch of wickedness; a sure-fire winner on a summer evening. Runs June 10 - October 8.

Featuring: Kelsey Brennan as Mrs. Page, Dee Dee Batteast as Mrs. Ford, Nate Burger as Mr. Ford, Reginald André Jackson as Mr. Page and David Daniel as Sir John Falstaff.

Joining the Merry Wives in rotating repertory this week on the Hill Stage, David Ives’ raucous farce The Liar, which will hold its first performance Friday, June 16. And in the 201-seat Touchstone Theatre, Marco Ramirez’s The Royale, based on the life of the first Black heavyweight champ, Jack Johnson, will also hold its first performance Friday, June 16 at 8:00.

In addition, audiences can add to their experience with APT’s Beyond the Plays Events, including tours of the shops and theaters, discussions about the plays and talkbacks with the cast and artists. More information at Click Here.

Tickets are on sale now, online at Click Here 24/7, or by calling the Box Office at 608-588-2361 from 10:00 AM CT – 5:00 PM CT. Tickets and information at Click Here.

