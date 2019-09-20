2019-20 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Schools Announced
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announces the high schools participating in the 2019-20 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program.
Each participating high school will have their shows adjudicated by a team of professionals who will provide educational feedback for directors and students. The program also provides the unique opportunity to participate in workshops with touring artists in a variety of disciplines at the Fox Cities P.A.C. The program culminates in the annual Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Showcase, a red-carpet celebration of high school theater featuring performances and recognizing outstanding achievement.
Tickets for the 2019-20 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Showcase are $15 for adults, $10 for students and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, or through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers may be subject to change without notice.
The 2019-20 participating high school productions
Neenah High School presents Seussical
October 9-13, 2019
Kaukauna High School presents Peter Pan
October 31- November 2, 2019
Mishicot High School presents South Pacific
November 1-3, 2019
Appleton East High School presents The Pajama Game
November 1-3, 7-9, 2019
Denmark High School presents Mamma Mia!
November 1-3, 8-10, 2019
De Pere High School presents The Wedding Singer
November 7-9, 2019
Brillion High School presents Once Upon a Mattress
November 7-10, 2019
Fond du Lac High School presents Curtains
November 7-10, 2019
Hortonville High School presents Seussical
November 7-10, 2019
New London High School presents Rock of Ages (High School Edition)
November 8-10, 2019
Little Chute High School presents Disney's Beauty and the Beast
November 14-16, 2019
Green Bay Preble High School presents Mamma Mia!
November 15-16, 22-23, 2019
Menasha High School presents Cinderella
November 22-24, 2019
Ashwaubenon High School presents Les Misérables
November 22-24, November 30-December 1, 2019
Green Bay East High School presents Irving Berlin's White Christmas
December 5-7, 13-14, 2019
Green Bay Southwest High School presents Chicago: High School Edition
January 31-February 2, February 7-8, 2020
Luxemburg-Casco High School presents Fiddler on the Roof
February 21-23, 2020
Pulaski High School presents Disney's Beauty and the Beast
February 22-23, February 29-March 1, 2020
Fox Valley Lutheran High School presents Fiddler on the Roof
March 6-8, 2020
St. Mary Catholic High School title to be announced
March 5-8, 13-15, 2020
Winnebago Lutheran Academy presents Matilda the Musical
March 12-15, 2020
Weyauwega-Fremont High School presents Mary Poppins
March 27-29, 2020
Green Bay West High School presents Into the Woods
March 27-28, April 2-4, 2020
Throughout the 2019-20 school year, 23 local high schools will participate in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program, an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school theater programs in Northeastern Wisconsin.
During the program year, participating students will have the opportunity to attend workshops with professional artists at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and will have the opportunity to ask questions and explore different aspects of theater, giving them a deeper understanding of the live performing arts industry.
A team of trained adjudicators will attend the participating schools' musical productions and provide educational feedback. Scores for each production are tabulated and the top qualifiers will be recognized at the Center Stage High School Musical Program Theater Showcase on May 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Two students will also be selected to represent the program at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards/Jimmy Awards in New York City in June 2020.
This year's participating high schools include: Appleton East, Ashwaubenon, Brillion, De Pere, Denmark, Fond du Lac, Fox Valley Lutheran, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Menasha, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Pulaski, St. Mary Catholic, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.