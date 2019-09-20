2019-20 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Schools Announced

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announces the high schools participating in the 2019-20 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program.



Each participating high school will have their shows adjudicated by a team of professionals who will provide educational feedback for directors and students. The program also provides the unique opportunity to participate in workshops with touring artists in a variety of disciplines at the Fox Cities P.A.C. The program culminates in the annual Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Showcase, a red-carpet celebration of high school theater featuring performances and recognizing outstanding achievement.



Tickets for the 2019-20 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Showcase are $15 for adults, $10 for students and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, or through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers may be subject to change without notice.

The 2019-20 participating high school productions

Neenah High School presents Seussical

October 9-13, 2019



Kaukauna High School presents Peter Pan

October 31- November 2, 2019



Mishicot High School presents South Pacific

November 1-3, 2019



Appleton East High School presents The Pajama Game

November 1-3, 7-9, 2019



Denmark High School presents Mamma Mia!

November 1-3, 8-10, 2019



De Pere High School presents The Wedding Singer

November 7-9, 2019



Brillion High School presents Once Upon a Mattress

November 7-10, 2019



Fond du Lac High School presents Curtains

November 7-10, 2019



Hortonville High School presents Seussical

November 7-10, 2019



New London High School presents Rock of Ages (High School Edition)

November 8-10, 2019



Little Chute High School presents Disney's Beauty and the Beast

November 14-16, 2019



Green Bay Preble High School presents Mamma Mia!

November 15-16, 22-23, 2019



Menasha High School presents Cinderella

November 22-24, 2019



Ashwaubenon High School presents Les Misérables

November 22-24, November 30-December 1, 2019



Green Bay East High School presents Irving Berlin's White Christmas

December 5-7, 13-14, 2019



Green Bay Southwest High School presents Chicago: High School Edition

January 31-February 2, February 7-8, 2020



Luxemburg-Casco High School presents Fiddler on the Roof

February 21-23, 2020



Pulaski High School presents Disney's Beauty and the Beast

February 22-23, February 29-March 1, 2020



Fox Valley Lutheran High School presents Fiddler on the Roof

March 6-8, 2020



St. Mary Catholic High School title to be announced

March 5-8, 13-15, 2020



Winnebago Lutheran Academy presents Matilda the Musical

March 12-15, 2020



Weyauwega-Fremont High School presents Mary Poppins

March 27-29, 2020



Green Bay West High School presents Into the Woods

March 27-28, April 2-4, 2020

Throughout the 2019-20 school year, 23 local high schools will participate in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program, an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school theater programs in Northeastern Wisconsin.



During the program year, participating students will have the opportunity to attend workshops with professional artists at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and will have the opportunity to ask questions and explore different aspects of theater, giving them a deeper understanding of the live performing arts industry.



A team of trained adjudicators will attend the participating schools' musical productions and provide educational feedback. Scores for each production are tabulated and the top qualifiers will be recognized at the Center Stage High School Musical Program Theater Showcase on May 16 at 7:30 p.m.



Two students will also be selected to represent the program at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards/Jimmy Awards in New York City in June 2020.



This year's participating high schools include: Appleton East, Ashwaubenon, Brillion, De Pere, Denmark, Fond du Lac, Fox Valley Lutheran, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Menasha, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Pulaski, St. Mary Catholic, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You