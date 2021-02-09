Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Anchorage Community Theatre Presents BUSH POET

The reading is available for free for a limited time!

Feb. 9, 2021  
VIDEO: Anchorage Community Theatre Presents BUSH POET

For a limited time, RKP and ACT is presenting a reading of local playwright Dick Reichman's Bush Poet, featuring Mark Robokoff and Mason Dolphin, on ACT's YouTube channel.

The play features Robokoff as a gruff, solitude seeking Alaskan angered by the proximity of a nearby lodge and by the summer visitors who trespass on his property and take all the fish. Dolphin plays the lonely young son of the couple who are working at the lodge for the summer. Their unexpected meeting does not begin well, but ends where neither one expected it to go.

Dick Reichman's literary work includes FLORIDA, and BRUCKNER'S LAST FINALE. RKP is an independent Alaskan theatre company of productions such as WOMEN OF LOCKERBY, TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR, and FLORIDA.

Watch the full production below!


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET
Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand

Related Articles View More Anchorage Stories   Shows
PERFORMING ARTS IN ALASKA: LOOKING TO THE FUTURE Photo

PERFORMING ARTS IN ALASKA: LOOKING TO THE FUTURE

Cyrano Theatre Company to Present 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE Photo

Cyrano Theatre Company to Present 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE

FIGHT FOR THE SPOTLIGHT All-Alaska Talent Competition Launches Photo

FIGHT FOR THE SPOTLIGHT All-Alaska Talent Competition Launches

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards! Perseverance Theatre Wins T Photo

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards! Perseverance Theatre Wins Theatre Of The Decade!


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!
  • Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door