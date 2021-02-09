VIDEO: Anchorage Community Theatre Presents BUSH POET

For a limited time, RKP and ACT is presenting a reading of local playwright Dick Reichman's Bush Poet, featuring Mark Robokoff and Mason Dolphin, on ACT's YouTube channel.

The play features Robokoff as a gruff, solitude seeking Alaskan angered by the proximity of a nearby lodge and by the summer visitors who trespass on his property and take all the fish. Dolphin plays the lonely young son of the couple who are working at the lodge for the summer. Their unexpected meeting does not begin well, but ends where neither one expected it to go.

Dick Reichman's literary work includes FLORIDA, and BRUCKNER'S LAST FINALE. RKP is an independent Alaskan theatre company of productions such as WOMEN OF LOCKERBY, TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR, and FLORIDA.

Watch the full production below!