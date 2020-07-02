VIDEO: Alaska Center For the Performing Arts Provides Update on Fall Re-Opening Plans

Article Pixel Jul. 2, 2020  

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts has provided an update on its plans for reopening in the fall with a new video message and statement from Codie Costello, president and chief operating officer.

"The PAC staff is really hard at work preparing for reopening in the fall, including developing safety protocols, social distanced seating, how we're going to make traffic flow patterns work through the building, the entry process, backstage policies and so much more," the statement reads.

"From stage to seat, we are going to continually work on evolving our plans and practices as we learn more from partners all around the country and the world."

Watch the video below and read the full statement at alaskapac.org/future.


