STOMP Returns to Anchorage Next Week

STOMP brings their high-octane performance to Anchorage February 1-6 at the Atwood Concert Hall, presented by Anchorage Concert Association.

Brooms synchronize into a sweeping orchestra, Zippo lighters create a fiery fugue, and wooden poles thump and clack in a rhythmic explosion. Broadway's literal smash hit STOMP returns to Anchorage, fusing high-voltage dance, music and theatre into one electrifying rhythm. Since its beginnings as a street performance over 20 years ago, STOMP has become an international percussion sensation, thrilling over 20 million people on 6 continents.

Inventive and invigorating, the kinetic troupe uses everything but conventional instruments - matchboxes, garbage cans, even hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent beats. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises. It's safe to say you'll never look at shopping carts or plumbing fixtures the same way. "An indescribable primal journey" (Chicago Tribune), STOMP "finds beautiful noises in the strangest places" (USA Today).

The Anchorage show is produced by BANG! Theatricals and sponsored by TOTE Maritime Alaska and Alaska Airlines. STOMP is part of Anchorage Concert Association's Broadway in Anchorage series that also includes Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I (April 26 - May 1, 2022).

Come to STOMP and see what all the noise is about, Feb 1-6, at the Atwood Concert Hall in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets available at the CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and anchorageconcerts.org.