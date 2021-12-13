THE KING AND I Comes to Atwood Concert Hall in 2022

The King and I will be performed at the Atwood Concert Hall in 2022. Performances will run April 26 - May 1, 2022.

The King and I is everything we love about Broadway - a classic opposites-attract romance, dazzling musical numbers, and lavish costumes and sets.

Two worlds collide in this glorious Rodgers and Hammerstein gem. Set in 1860s Bangkok, this musical marvel tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher who travels to Siam to teach his children. Their clash of wills leads to compromise - and eventually love - through iconic moments and memorable songs like "Getting To Know You," "Whistle a Happy Tune," and "Shall We Dance."

The King and I will leave you humming and floating on an uplifting message of openness and respect, whether you're swept away for the first time or getting to know this classic again.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.alaskapac.org/.