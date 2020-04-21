TBA Theatre Goes Virtual

Like many other performing arts organizations, TBA Theatre, locally named Broadway World's Theatre of the Year has postponed the rest of the 2019-2020 Season for the health and safety of our community during this global pandemic. TBA's production of "Hello, Dolly!" which was one week from opening night when closures began, has been rescheduled for Spring 2021 and the World Premier of IF, slated to open May 1, will now be featured at the Valdez Theatre Conference next June followed by a limited run in Anchorage.

In the meantime, TBA is going virtual! While Anchorage is in "hunker down" TBA still has much to offer the community with online classes, a free daily warm-up routine to get students (and their parents) energized and focused for the school at home day, and a daily post on Facebook and Instagram "TBArtists in Isolation," which showcases actors, designers, musicians and theatre supporters staying creative while in their own homes. So far TBArtists in Isolation has featured original works, short films, painting, music, Shakespeare, Improv and even baking! These brief videos are meant to inspire both the artists who do them and our audience to stay positive and stay connected during these challenging times.

Our current educational roster includes auditions, stage make-up, playwriting, and Improv classes as well as a "Script Club" where participants meet online for a lively discussion of famous plays. And this week we launched, by request, morning TBA Warm-ups. Our theatre students and their parents requested something to get kids moving before their school day starts. These 15 minute videos on Facebook launch Monday - Fridays at 9am and feature TBA staff leading stretches and a fun game to get everyone ready to go, just like our actors do when they come to rehearsals and performances each night.

For information on all of TBA's programs and productions visit www.tbatheatre.org, follow TBA Theatre on Facebook or email play@tbatheatre.org.





