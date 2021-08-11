RIPCORD Will Open Cyrano Theatre Season

The Golden Girls meets the Odd Couple! RIPCORD is a hilarious comedy of two elderly women thrown together by a wicked sense of humor. The production will begin performances in October at Cyranos.

A good room in a senior living facility is prime real estate to cantankerous Abby, who is forced to share with chipper Marilyn. A seemingly harmless bet engages the women, with help from their family and friends, and quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-up-manship, revealing the deeper (darker) truths of these worthy and tenacious opponents. Who knew the 'golden years' were so dangerous?!

Director Teresa K. Pond is honored to be Producing Artistic Director of Cyrano's Theatre Company (CTC). She has a BFA in Theatre from Chapman University and an MFA in Drama-Directing from University of California-Irvine. Her professional directing career spans New York City, Anchorage, and regionally across the country with credits such as: Richard III (New York Classical Theatre, Off-Broadway),Pinkalicious (Off-Broadway) is in an extended run (12+ years) in New York and national tours; Peter and the Starcatcher and The Underpants (Perseverance Theatre), Caroline or Change, Much Ado About Nothing and Private Lives (CTC), Macbeth (L.A. Times review), The Clean House and Nickel and Dimed (Western Stage Theatre, CA), Suor Angelica, Pagliacci, and Candide (Anchorage Opera). CTC productions include Importance of Being Earnest, Private Lives, Much Ado About Nothing, Caroline or Change, Great American Trailer Park Musical, and more. Teresa is a proud member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC).

For more info visit https://www.cyranos.org/plays