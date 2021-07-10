Perseverance Theatre's Summer Theatre Camp Returns To In-Person Workshops This Summer

After over a year of lockdown due to COVID-19, Perseverance Theatre is thrilled to be hosting their first in-person engagement, the Summer Theatre Arts Rendezvous (STAR), starting on July 19 and running through August 4. Virtual classes and workshops will be offered in addition to the in-person versions. Health and safety precautions will be taken in accordance with CDC guidelines.

STAR is a theatre arts summer program for youth between 12-18 years old in which both in-person and virtual students will develop their own performance piece with the guidance and mentorship of Teaching Artists. This will culminate in a Showcase highlighting each young artist's individual talents. The program is student-driven in that each youth will be encouraged to find their inner artist, and to use their own unique skill set to develop a performance piece that is meaningful to them.

Rio Alberto is overseeing the program and is also a teaching artist. Of the summer camp he says, "In the aftermath of a year that challenged all of us, Perseverance is working to support students in their return to gathering. As we work with students to build the ensemble, we will provide students with the skills necessary to tell the unique stories of each of their experiences over the course of the last year.

With teaching artists from across the state and country, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from some of the top artists in their field - either virtually or in-person! Students will determine the shape that our camp will take by working closely with artists such as Leslie Ishii and MoHagani Magnetek to devise a piece all their own, while also working on individual pieces that show off the strengths and interests of each attendee."

Leslie Ishii is the Artistic Director at Perseverance Theatre and is excited to be working as a teaching artist for the camp.

"We can be in-person and offer some classes online to meet the comfort of our young artists. We will also be able to bring top arts educators such as Kolene James, Hali Duran, Konrad Frank, and Glo Ramirez from Juneau in-person while also offering virtual workshops from leading artists, such as Ryan Anderson , MC MoHagani Magnetek, Katie Strock, Joshua Lowman, and Jared Olin and more from Anchorage and Fairbanks!" Ishii says.

Perseverance has hosted STAR for two decades, believing that arts education is an integral part of the work the theatre does. Managing Director Frank Delaney says, "Arts education is shown to have a variety of benefits for students including increased empathy and expanded problem solving skills. I'm excited that our STAR students will be getting education that will help them to succeed in the new creative economy."