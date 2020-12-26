Perseverance Theatre Presents THIS WONDERFUL LIFE

Perseverance Theatre will present This Wonderful Life by Steve Murray, conceived by Mark Setlock, adapted from the screenplay It's a Wonderful Life by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling. The production is directed by Leslie Ishii and Josh Lowman.

"Every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings!" Sound familiar? Cozy up with Perseverance Theatre this holiday season for a retelling of everyone's favorite holiday classic: It's a Wonderful Life. One actor embodies nearly 40 different roles, bringing the story of George Bailey to life with humor, heart, and a little bit of magic. So hold on to Zuzu's petals, turn up the volume of "Buffalo Gals", and join us in Bedford Falls for a sprinkle of holiday cheer and a timeless reminder of what it means to live a wonderful life.

This Wonderful Life will be available to stream on demand December 19-30 through Broadway On Demand.

Learn more at https://www.ptalaska.org/2020-season/.