Perseverance Theatre Announces STAR Youth Theatre Arts Summer Program

The program runs July 19 through August 4, 2021.

Jun. 1, 2021 Â 
Perseverance Theatre has announced STAR (Summer Theatre Arts Rendezvous), a theatre arts summer program for youth between 12-18 years old in which both in-person and virtual students will develop their own performance piece with the guidance and mentorship of Teaching Artists.

This will culminate in a Showcase highlighting each young artist's individual talents. The program is student-driven in that each youth will be encouraged to find their inner artist, and to use their own unique skill set to develop a performance piece that is meaningful to them.

In-Person Program in Douglas, AK
Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
$300

Virtual Program via Zoom
Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
$150

For more information, and to learn how you can register and apply for scholarships, click here.


