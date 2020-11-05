The production runs November 6-15, 2020.

Perseverance Theater presents The Spirit of the Valley, written and directed by Frank Henry Kaash Katasse.

Ticketing for The Spirit of the Valley is tiered at $12, $17, & $27. We would like theatre to be accessible for all, but like many arts organizations, the current circumstances are challenging. Tiered pricing means that those who can pay more have that option, and those who can't are still able to see the show.

On a family vacation to their cabin nestled in the beautiful wilderness of Alaska, Tlingit twins Kaash and Shaa find themselves on the adventure of a lifetime! Suddenly separated from their family and from each other, they have to figure out how to reunite and above all, how to save the valley that they love so dearly. Join these clever kids on their journey as they face ferocious Wolves, rap battle the fast-talking Raven, reason with the dramatic Bear, and search for the elusive Spirit of the Valley. This show is fun for the whole family and asks the important question, "What can you do to protect the magnificent land and nature that surrounds you?"

Running time is approximately 90 minutes.

Learn more at https://www.ptalaska.org/sotv/.

