Perseverance Theater Presents A TLINGIT CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Tlingit Christmas Carol by Vera Starbard will be released in streamed staves during the holiday season.

Perseverance Theater will present A Tlingit Christmas Carol by Vera Starbard.

A Christmas Carol just got a lot more Tlingit! We've all heard the classic story: it's Christmas, there are spirits involved, a grumpy man says "Bah Humbug..." But what would happen if that story took place right here, right now in southeast Alaska? E.B. Scrooge is a successful, wealthy business person, but he's not the nicest guy in town. In fact, most of the time, he's downright mean. Can he learn to become a better person? Can he avoid the same tragic fate as his old friend Marley? Carol your way through this holiday classic, with a very Tlingit twist!

More information will be announced soon.

Stay up to date at https://www.ptalaska.org/2020-season/.

