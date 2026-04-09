PINK MARTINI Comes to Alaska PAC This Month

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Pink Martini, featuring Storm Large and Jimmie Herrod, will come to Alaska PAC this month. The performance is on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 7:30pm at Atwood Concert Hall.

“Pink Martini is a rollicking around-the-world musical adventure.” – the words of Thomas Lauderdale, the group’s bandleader and pianist. Trying to categorize Pink Martini is nearly impossible. Their sound draws from myriad influences, spanning the globe, cultures, genres and time.

Nearly 30 years ago the Portland, Oregon-based little orchestra released “Sympathique” and became an overnight sensation. They’re still at it and they’re better than ever. Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages throughout the world, having played on every continent except Antarctica, including sold-out stops in Anchorage in 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2023. This time around, the band will feature Storm Large and introduce Alaska to new songs as well as play old favorites such as “Brasil” and “Je ne veux pas travailler” from the band’s past albums.

Don’t miss Pink Martini – the biggest little orchestra around.