Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards

Momentum Dance Collective to Present Season 16 Debut

Original choreography from the Momentum dancers breathes new life into the dynamic work of some of Anchorage's finest visual artists.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Momentum Dance Collective to Present Season 16 Debut

The debut performance from Momentum Dance Collective's Season 16 is a thoughtful glance into the greater visual arts world that inspires us to move in new ways.  Embody  is a unique, gallery-styled performance that blurs the lines of stationary and living art. Drawing from the artwork and artistic process of five Studio Artists at The Nave, eight new dance works are imagined by the company and presented to be viewed in-the-round. 

Original choreography from the Momentum dancers breathes new life into the dynamic work of some of Anchorage's finest visual artists. The audience will be free to walk around the space and enjoy the performance as if they were strolling through a museum, following their instincts to pause, sit, and move as they wish. 

Embody features artist Loren McCue painting live, and is inspired by the artwork of Nave Studio artists Graham Dane, Christine Sundly, Emily Longbrake, Mercedes Kashatok, and Melissa Shaginoff. 

Doors open with a gallery exhibit at 7:00pm. Performance begins at 7:30pm.

Cash bar on site.  

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Click Here

Adults $22.00

Seniors, Students & Youth $20.00

More information

Contact Artistic Director, Becky Kendall at kendall.becky@gmail.com or 907-748-2561

Creative Team 

Artistic Directors | Irenerose Castillo, Ariel Graham, Becky Kendall

Embody Choreographers | Irenerose Castillo, Erinn Dirth, Karlyn Glidewell, Ariel Graham, Taylor Hicks, Becky Kendall, Brenna McCarthy, Bonnie Morning 

About Momentum

Momentum Dance Collective is an Alaskan based contemporary dance company founded in 2008 to create opportunities for dancers to produce original work. We believe in the transformative power of the arts and its vital role in building healthy communities. We create dance work for stages, films, and in non-traditional sites and venues in order to connect and inspire audiences across our diverse city. 

For over 15 years we have built a foundation of artistic partnerships and continue to build new relationships with innovative artists and organizations each season. Today, our company is made up of 20 unique and exceptional dance artists who carry Momentum's heart and mission with them in every step.
 




RELATED STORIES - Anchorage

1
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards Photo
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

2
THE ELIXIR OF LOVE Comes to Alaska Center For the Performing Arts This Week Photo
THE ELIXIR OF LOVE Comes to Alaska Center For the Performing Arts This Week

The Elixir of Love comes to Alaska Center For the Performing Arts this week. Performances run October 27-29.

3
Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Performs DREAMSCAPES in January Photo
Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Performs DREAMSCAPES in January

Dreamscapes comes to Anchorage Symphony Orchestra in 2024. The concert features Tim Fain, violin. The performance is set for January 27, 2024 at 7:30pm.

4
Armin Abdihodzic Brings a Classical Guitar Concert to the Alaska Center For the Performing Photo
Armin Abdihodzic Brings a Classical Guitar Concert to the Alaska Center For the Performing Arts This Weekend

Armin Abdihodzic brings a Classical Guitar Concert to the Alaska Center For the Performing Arts this weekend. The concert is on Saturday, Oct 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM at UAA Recital Hall.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
View all Videos

Anchorage SHOWS
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Anchorage SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Atwood Concert Hall (2/14-2/25)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Anchorage Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Atwood Concert Hall (11/29-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You