Momentum Dance Collective to Present Season 16 Debut

The debut performance from Momentum Dance Collective's Season 16 is a thoughtful glance into the greater visual arts world that inspires us to move in new ways. Embody is a unique, gallery-styled performance that blurs the lines of stationary and living art. Drawing from the artwork and artistic process of five Studio Artists at The Nave, eight new dance works are imagined by the company and presented to be viewed in-the-round.

Original choreography from the Momentum dancers breathes new life into the dynamic work of some of Anchorage's finest visual artists. The audience will be free to walk around the space and enjoy the performance as if they were strolling through a museum, following their instincts to pause, sit, and move as they wish.

Embody features artist Loren McCue painting live, and is inspired by the artwork of Nave Studio artists Graham Dane, Christine Sundly, Emily Longbrake, Mercedes Kashatok, and Melissa Shaginoff.

Doors open with a gallery exhibit at 7:00pm. Performance begins at 7:30pm.

Cash bar on site.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Click Here

Adults $22.00

Seniors, Students & Youth $20.00

More information

Contact Artistic Director, Becky Kendall at kendall.becky@gmail.com or 907-748-2561

Creative Team

Artistic Directors | Irenerose Castillo, Ariel Graham, Becky Kendall

Embody Choreographers | Irenerose Castillo, Erinn Dirth, Karlyn Glidewell, Ariel Graham, Taylor Hicks, Becky Kendall, Brenna McCarthy, Bonnie Morning

About Momentum

Momentum Dance Collective is an Alaskan based contemporary dance company founded in 2008 to create opportunities for dancers to produce original work. We believe in the transformative power of the arts and its vital role in building healthy communities. We create dance work for stages, films, and in non-traditional sites and venues in order to connect and inspire audiences across our diverse city.

For over 15 years we have built a foundation of artistic partnerships and continue to build new relationships with innovative artists and organizations each season. Today, our company is made up of 20 unique and exceptional dance artists who carry Momentum's heart and mission with them in every step.

