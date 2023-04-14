International Musical Phenomenon JERSEY BOYS Comes To Anchorage

A look, an attitude, a sound like no other. Jersey Boys is the international phenomenon that takes you behind the scenes - and behind the music - of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. What started as four guys singing under a streetlamp skyrocketed into one of the best-selling - and most unique - groups of the 1960s.

Known for perfect harmonies on stage, off stage was a different story. Featuring iconic hits "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)," and more, Jersey Boys will sweep you off your feet and take you back in time. It's the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier award-winning Best Musical that's just too good to be true.

Jersey Boys will be Anchorage Concert Association's joyful finale to 30 years of presenting Broadway in Anchorage. Anchorage Concerts will continue to present 20-30 world class concerts and events with the 2023/2024 season announcement coming soon.

Bop the night away with Jersey Boys, April 25-30 in the Atwood Concert Hall at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. A Plan-B Entertainment production presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Sponsored by TOTE Maritime & Anchorage Daily News. Tickets available at CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and anchorageconcerts.org.

Anchorage Concert Association is the largest arts and entertainment presenter in Alaska. As a nonprofit organization with the mission to inspire and enhance community through the performing arts, Anchorage Concert Association connects people through performance and presents internationally acclaimed artists from the entire spectrum of the performing arts. Learn more at anchorageconcerts.org.

