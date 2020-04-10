GoFundMe Raises Nearly $7000 For Kodiak's Orpheum Theatre

A GoFundMe has launched for Kodiak's Orpheum Theatre, and the community has already raised nearly $7000!

The theatre has halted programming, and now is in danger of closing permanently.

The Kodiak Orpheum Theatre's owner, John "Rusty" Fletcher says he is not sure how long he can keep the theater doors open.

"The longer it goes, eventually I'll get to a point of no return," he said. "And I think there's going to be a lot of small businesses in the country that you're going to see disappear."

Learn more or donate on the GoFundMe page here!




