Engagement Events Set For SIX in Alaska

Broadway Alaska and SIX The Musical have announced the royal treatment Alaskans will experience when SIX The Musical arrives February 14th! Broadway Alaska will offer the following engagement opportunities for Alaskans while SIX is at the Performing Arts Center:

2.14.2024: OPENING NIGHT of SIX at the Performing Arts Center! Photobooth and other special events!

2.15.2024: Student Group Matinee featuring a Q&A with SIX cast members immediately proceeding the performance. Available to all students!

2.15 and 2.22: BOGO Thursday Matinee Performances! Buy one get ticket, get one for free! PLUS Crush will have lunch available for purchase.

2.15.2024: 7:00pm PRESS NIGHT. Save the Date!

2.17.2024: Broadway Alaska brings SIX to the TREND Alaska Fashion show to benefit Victims for Justice.

2.21.2024: Broadway Alaska, SIX and GCI team up to provide a live stream webinar to all interested classrooms in Alaska! Featuring cast and production members from SIX.

AFFINITY Nights! Broadway Alaska will feature special ticket prices and perks for select groups while SIX is performing. Learn more here: Affinity Group Offers :: Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (alaskapac.org)

Community Business Partners: Businesses across Anchorage are committed to enhancing Alaska’s experience of SIX! Enjoy special drinks and desserts at the following restaurant: Bernie’s, Tequila 61, ORSO, Broken Blender and Crush! And Clothesline Consignment has curated SIX outfits to peruse!

INCREASED ACCESS: Broadway Alaska is offering $29 Student Tickets, $49 Educator Tickets and a SIX Lottery to ensure Alaskans are able to join us in the theatre! https://alaskapac.org/events/broadway/groups-and-promotions

About Six

Tickets for the Tony Award®-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss are on sale NOW at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291798®id=113&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcentertix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Adriana Scalice as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Wesley Carpenter, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein, Cassie Silva and Kelly Denice Taylor. All casting is subject to change.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design), and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is produced in the United States by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society’s submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. SIX is currently playing an open-ended run at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand. SIX earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

