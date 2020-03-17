Cyrano's Postpones 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE

Cyrano's Theatre Company has postponed 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE.

Read the full statement below:



Given the threat of COVID-19 to our community, everyone here at Cyrano's is committed to diminishing the risk of exposure to our artists, staff and audiences. Therefore, we are postponing the run of 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE until later in the season. In true theatre spirit - This show WILL go on - and we will keep you posted as to when.

If you purchased tickets via Centertix, you have options. You may donate your tickets and the ticket revenue will stay with Cyrano's. To use the Centertix online donation form click here. If you would prefer a refund, call Centertix at 263-ARTS. If you can donate your ticket to Cyrano's, we are most grateful for your support, particularly at this time.

As per the Mayor's emergency orders, Cyrano's Theatre Building will be closed through March 31st. Cyrano's staff, however, will continue working. If you want to reach us, please call 907-274-2599 or email info@cyranos.org.

An abundance of caution is necessary at this critical time. We thank you for being a part of our space, work and love for our mission with us, and look forward to coming together soon.





