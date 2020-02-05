CHICAGO Heats Up Anchorage This February

There's never been a better time to experience Chicago, the very definition of a Broadway smash. The recipient of six Tony Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. In Anchorage for one week only, presented by Anchorage Concert Association.

This sharp-edged satire remains a hit because it delivers all the razzle dazzle of Bob Fosse's legendary choreography, a story of fortune and fame, and signature songs like "All That Jazz." Time Magazine calls it "A Triumph." Newsweek raves "Smashing," and Entertainment Weekly calls Chicago "Broadway's most electrifying show." Whether you're a Broadway newbie or someone who's been around the cell block, Chicago always delivers.

Former Alaskan Nicholas Manelick will perform the role of Billy Flynn, the defense attorney portrayed by Richard Gere in the film version of the show. Before leaving Alaska for college and moving to Hollywood, Manelick performed in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at Valley Performing Arts and more in Anchorage. He is the English voice of an Ultraman in Japan and has voiced an array of video games and anime series. "I'm a Los Angelino now; but I will never forget growing up in Alaska, living on Elmendorf AFB, then in Eagle River, and then moving to Palmer," Manelick said. "My favorite memories include: scouting for moose on horseback, 4-wheeling around the ranch, cutting down our own too-tall-to-fit-in-our-house Christmas tree, camping near Gunsight Mountain, and catching my first 40 lb. salmon off the pontoon of a Super Cub. After working in the industry for over twenty years, I'm so happy to be coming back to perform here."

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, the Anchorage presentation of Chicago is produced by Plan-B Entertainment/1815.

Come on, babe! Head to Chicago. It would be criminal to miss it. Feb. 18-23, 2020, in the Atwood Concert Hall at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. The Broadway in Anchorage series is sponsored by TOTE Maritime Alaska. Chicago is sponsored by KTVA Channel 11. Tickets available at CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and anchorageconcerts.org.

A limited number of tickets will be available at a pre-show lottery for $25 apiece. People can enter the lottery 2 hours prior to each performance in the Atwood Concert Hall lobby. Only one entry per person. Valid ID required. Drawing takes place 1.5 hours prior to each performance. Entrants must be present to win. Lottery winners can get tickets for only $25 (credit card payments subject to box office fees). Maximum two tickets per winner. The Broadway in Anchorage Lottery is sponsored by Anchorage Concert Association and Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

The cast of Chicago the Musical will also perform a special cabaret performance, 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Mad Myrna's, benefiting Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association (Four A's) and Anchorage Concert Association's presentation of It Gets Better in 2021.





