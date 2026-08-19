Anchorage Symphony Orchestra Will Perform HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON in Concert

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The Anchorage Symphony Orchestra will present HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON IN CONCERT on Oct. 17 and 18 at Atwood Concert Hall in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts in Anchorage. The performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

The concerts will feature DreamWorks Animation's complete 2010 film HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON presented on screen while the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra performs John Powell's Academy Award-nominated score live to picture. The film follows Hiccup, a young Viking who befriends Toothless, a dragon he was expected to consider an enemy. The production is designed for audiences of all ages.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON is based on the book by Cressida Cowell, with a screenplay by Will Davies and Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders. Bonnie Arnold produced the film, which was directed by Sanders and DeBlois. Powell composed the score for the film and the concert presentation features the complete score performed live by a full symphony orchestra.

The Anchorage Symphony Orchestra is the performing ensemble for both Anchorage performances. The orchestra's 2026-27 season materials list HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON IN CONCERT as part of its Movie Pass Series. The Anchorage Symphony Orchestra's official event listing currently does not identify a conductor for the Anchorage performances.

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