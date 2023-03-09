Anchorage Concert Association's Rosanne Cash Residency Uses Songwriting As Therapy

Anchorage Concert Association, in partnership with Creative Forces and Rosanne Cash, is creating connections through a creative residency program. The program bridges participants from the military community affected by PTSD and/or TBI with local singer/songwriters in songwriting workshops featuring Rosanne Cash. Using the art of songwriting as a therapeutic tool, participants and musicians create new songs in a series of virtual workshops with Cash. This series culminates in person with Rosanne Cash where participants will perform the music created in this project, accompanied by the 11th Airborne Division Band.

For Rosanne Cash, this work hits close to home. In 2007, Cash underwent brain surgery for a rare condition. She has a personal appreciation for neuroscience research and for the relationship between music and the brain. She often shares the transformative power of music as medicine in her life through workshops and residencies while on tour. Her experience, along with her talent as a songwriter and performer, make her a true inspiration to the Anchorage community and an exceptional facilitator for this project in particular.

A partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Departments of Defense and Veteran Affairs, Creative Forces is a program in which creative art therapies are utilized to treat and improve the health, well-being, and quality of life for military and veteran populations exposed to trauma, like PTSD, and traumatic brain injury (TBI). Anchorage is home to one of only 12 clinical sites across the country situated on Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson (JBER). This meaningful clinical work is augmented by strong community connections and programs that provide a bridge for those in recovery.

In addition to the local Creative Forces and Rosanne Cash, Anchorage Concert Association partners include ConnectVets, the 11th Airborne Division Band, Parlor in the Round, Matthew Komatsu (Creative Director for 49 Writer's Danger Close programming), and local musicians Ed Washington, Dawn McClain Witty Youngman, Husse, Zane Penny, Hollis Bryan, Rosie Rush, Steven Bacon, Jeremy Egger and Fiona Rose. The Rosanne Cash residency is supported, in part, by a grant from the Alaska State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Experience Rosanne Cash live in concert, March 17 in the Atwood Concert Hall at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Presented by Anchorage Concert Association. Tickets available at CenterTix box office (263-ARTS) and anchorageconcerts.org.