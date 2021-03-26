Anchorage Community Theatre Presents SLEUTH

Anchorage Community Theatre will present Sleuth, April 2-18, 2021.

The ultimate game of cat-and-mouse is played out in a cozy English country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke (Dave Souza). Invited guest Milo Tindle (Stefan Morin), a young rival who shares not only Wyke's love of the game but also his wife, has come to lay claim. Revenge is devised and murders plotted as the two plan the ultimate whodunnit.

Tickets:

$13 for children (under 12)

$18 for students, military, seniors (62 and over)

$20 for adults

Click HERE to purchase tickets & reserve seats.