Alaska Junior Theater to Present COLLISION OF RHYTHM Benefit Show This Week

Collision of Rhythm will bring the noise to Alaska Junior Theater and the Atwood Concert Hall in March.

Festivities include a Champagne Reception, Hearty Hors d'oeuvres, Online and Live Auctions culminating in a Live Performance of Collision of Rhythm.

After two and half difficult years, Alaska Junior Theater has returned to the theater with the best professional live performances from around the world! This hybrid live/online event offers great ways to support AJT's mission.

Online Auction: Join us from home for over 200 amazing auction items starting March 17th and closing at 7:00 PM on March 25th. See these items in person starting at 2pm on Saturday, March 25th, while continuing to bid online.

Champagne Reception with Hearty Hors D'oeuvres: Arrive at 5:30 PM to see the online auction items in person.

Live Auction: Extraordinary Live Auction items including travel adventures, exquisite jewelry and collectible art.

Live Performance: Join them live at the Atwood Concert Hall for Collision of Rhythm and enjoy the same quality show over 6,000 students will have seen during the week of school performances. This dynamic duo delivers a high-energy performance with a wide range of instruments combining drums, percussion, piano, marimba, saxophone and beatboxing with the unique elements of tap dancing and bounce juggling. This mind-blowing show has been described as "Stomp meets Blue Man meets Cirque du Soleil."

Collision of Rhythm delivers a high-energy performance with a wide range of instruments including drums and percussion, piano, marimba, saxophone, and beatboxing - with the unique elements of tap dancing and bounce juggling. Featured on The Tonight Show, America's Got Talent, and SuperBowl commercials, this inspiring show is jam-packed with audience interaction, laughter and jaw-dropping performances for all ages and backgrounds.

Though there are only two of them, they fill the stage as a 12-person ensemble would, moving from instrument to instrument with a high level of skill and diversity. What's created is a richly explosive experience like nothing else out there - rhythm-centered, but also full of melodic movement and dynamic depth. With drumming, tap dancing, rhythmic juggling, marimba, piano, saxophone, flute and so much more. Between choreographed musical pieces, there is audience interaction, humor, and personal stories that make this show all at once captivating, inspiring, and flat-out extraordinary.

Bronkar Lee is a musician, producer, and keynote speaker whose unique background includes touring Europe as ringmaster to a world-renowned circus, appearing with Jay Leno on the Tonight Show, and beatboxing with his son in a viral video that received over 200 Million views. He's performed around the globe for companies including Disney, YouTube, Facebook, as well as in Madison Square Garden.

Aaron Williams is a virtuosic tap-dancing multi-instrumentalist, trained in classical music, jazz, and rudimental percussion technique. He achieved internet fame with his viral video, Mario on Marimba, which has received millions of views on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media sites. He appeared in Coca Cola's "America the Beautiful" campaign which aired during the Superbowl, the Olympics, and the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony. He is the composer of "Jazzy Note Blocks," the music behind Note Blocks - AVM Shorts Episode 5, which has racked up over 77 million views on youtube.

AJT's presentation of Collision of Rhythm is sponsored by ConocoPhillips.

School show performances will be held March 22 - 24 at 10:00 AM and 11:45 AM in the Atwood Concert Hall at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

While in Anchorage, the artists will give two after-school music/dance workshops in ASD Title I schools.

Wednesday March 22, 4:00 PM

Collision of Rhythm with Alaska Junior Theater

These fantastic musicians and educators will read some rhythmic picture books. And then children have a chance to make their own rhythm instrument to take home. Muldoon Library: 1251 Muldoon Road #158.

ABOUT Alaska Junior Theater:

Alaska Junior Theater is a private, nonprofit organization that has been bringing the best in professional theater from around the world to Alaska's young audiences since 1981. Each year, more than 35,000 students attend a variety of live performances, which share the common educational goal of "bringing learning to life." For many students, AJT's school-time presentations are their only exposure to the performing arts. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231577®id=113&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fakjt.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1