A-maze-ing Adventures In Store At PACFlix – LABYRINTH

The final PACFlix event for August comes to Alaska Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Aug 23. PACFlix - Labyrinth will bring the magic of the classic 1980s cult film to the big screen in the Atwood Concert Hall.

Beginning in the lobby at 6 p.m., PACFlix - Labyrinth invites movie-goers to revel in the Goblin King's masquerade ball by dressing in Labyrinth-themed costumes. Masquerade memories can be captured at the #PACFlix selfie station before the film while partaking in the magical concoctions offered by Crush Wine Bistro & Cellar.

Labyrinth (1986, PG)

A teen must rescue her baby brother from the Goblin King by solving his labyrinth. She wishes her brother would disappear, and when her wish is granted, she must journey through the King's maze and face a range of puzzles and strange creatures. The film is directed by Jim Henson and stars David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly.

Lobby doors will open at 6 p.m., followed by the film at 7 p.m. in the Atwood Concert Hall. Food and soft drinks will be allowed in the theatre during the screening.

PACFlix tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth 18 and younger. Tickets are available at centertix.com or by calling (907) 263 - 2787.

Face masks that cover the nose and mouth are required for all audience members, staff and volunteers. Facemasks will be provided for free by the PAC should individuals not have one.