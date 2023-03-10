Teatro Paraguas Presents BIG FEELINGS With Gigi Bella

After a successful run with the Albuquerque Funny Fiesta, Gigi Bella is elated to be bringing her one woman show to Santa Fe! Big Feelings features a unique blend of stand up, glam rock original music and mexicana poetry.

Takinh place Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe. Free (donations most welcome)

Gigi Bella has been ranked the tenth woman poet in the world, a National Poetry Slam Champion and the 2 time Bronx poetry champion. Join her for a night full of the biggest feelings.

www.teatroparaguas.org

