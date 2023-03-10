Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatro Paraguas Presents BIG FEELINGS With Gigi Bella

Gigi Bella has been ranked the tenth woman poet in the world, a National Poetry Slam Champion and the 2 time Bronx poetry champion.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Teatro Paraguas Presents BIG FEELINGS With Gigi Bella

After a successful run with the Albuquerque Funny Fiesta, Gigi Bella is elated to be bringing her one woman show to Santa Fe! Big Feelings features a unique blend of stand up, glam rock original music and mexicana poetry.

Takinh place Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe. Free (donations most welcome)

Gigi Bella has been ranked the tenth woman poet in the world, a National Poetry Slam Champion and the 2 time Bronx poetry champion. Join her for a night full of the biggest feelings.

www.teatroparaguas.org




Teatro Paraguas Presents SORRY AGAIN With L.A. Comedian Ian Ira Rousso Photo
Teatro Paraguas Presents SORRY AGAIN With L.A. Comedian Ian Ira Rousso
“Uncle Rooster” Ian Ira Rousso is recording his debut comedy album titled “Sorry Again” in New York on April 23rd and is on a mission to throw away the hour on an absolute high. The hour is a fun, joke-packed, story-filled exploration of being single deep in your thirties in the internet age and the banalities of hangups and nostalgia and was met with a standing ovation following its first run in January.
Performance Santa Fe to Present Ragamala Dance Companys SACRED EARTH in April Photo
Performance Santa Fe to Present Ragamala Dance Company's SACRED EARTH in April
Ragamala Dance Company's 30th season will continue with Sacred Earth, presented April 2, 2023, at 4pm at Performance Santa Fe's Lensic Performing Arts Center.
Review: I LOVE YOU, YOURE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at New Mexico Actors Lab Photo
Review: I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at New Mexico Actors Lab
What did our critic think of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at New Mexico Actors Lab?
Teatro Paraguas to Present KATIES TALES in April Photo
Teatro Paraguas to Present KATIE'S TALES in April
Katie's Tales interlaces song, poetry, evocative physicality, and striking stage imagery, to create the dream traces of one woman's encounter with love, war, ancestral memory, and a future still-to-come.

More Hot Stories For You


Teatro Paraguas Presents SORRY AGAIN With L.A. Comedian Ian Ira RoussoTeatro Paraguas Presents SORRY AGAIN With L.A. Comedian Ian Ira Rousso
March 10, 2023

“Uncle Rooster” Ian Ira Rousso is recording his debut comedy album titled “Sorry Again” in New York on April 23rd and is on a mission to throw away the hour on an absolute high. The hour is a fun, joke-packed, story-filled exploration of being single deep in your thirties in the internet age and the banalities of hangups and nostalgia and was met with a standing ovation following its first run in January.
Teatro Paraguas to Present KATIE'S TALES in AprilTeatro Paraguas to Present KATIE'S TALES in April
March 5, 2023

Katie's Tales interlaces song, poetry, evocative physicality, and striking stage imagery, to create the dream traces of one woman's encounter with love, war, ancestral memory, and a future still-to-come.
Teatro Paraguas Presents REFLECTIONS THROUGH THE CONVEX MIRROR OF TIMETeatro Paraguas Presents REFLECTIONS THROUGH THE CONVEX MIRROR OF TIME
February 24, 2023

In this poignant bilingual collection, preeminent New Mexican poet E. A. “Tony” Mares posthumously shares his passionate journey into the broken heart and glimmering shadows of the Spanish Civil War, whose shock waves still resonate with the political upheavals of our own times. Mares engages in dialogue with heroes and demons, anarchists and cardinals, and beggars and poets.
Photos: Get A First Look Inside THE BABY MONITOR Rehearsals At Santa Fe PlayhousePhotos: Get A First Look Inside THE BABY MONITOR Rehearsals At Santa Fe Playhouse
February 23, 2023

David Stallings' THE BABY MONITOR at the Santa Fe Playhouse, a new play about race, class, and queer parenting in America featuring Laura Gómez of Orange is the New Black, has released behind-the-scenes rehearsal photos.
Full Cast Announced For DEAR EVAN HANSEN At Popejoy HallFull Cast Announced For DEAR EVAN HANSEN At Popejoy Hall
February 21, 2023

Complete casting for year four of the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen's critically-acclaimed, record-breaking North American Tour.
share