Popejoy Presents DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE! Returns With A Thrilling Prehistoric Adventure

Dinosaur World Live! became an international smash hit following a hugely successful 2019 tour of 35 cities, across 19 states.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Albuquerque Little Theatre Photo 1 Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Albuquerque Little Theatre
PROUD TINA: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER is Coming to Popejoy Hall Photo 2 PROUD TINA: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER is Coming to Popejoy Hall
Gennean Scott Joins Meow Wolf As Chief Inclusion Officer Photo 3 Gennean Scott Joins Meow Wolf As Chief Inclusion Officer
Teatro Paraguas To Present Federico Garcia Lorca's Second Play MARIANA PINEDA Photo 4 Teatro Paraguas To Present Federico Garcia Lorca's Second Play MARIANA PINEDA

Popejoy Presents DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE! Returns With A Thrilling Prehistoric Adventure

An interactive theatrical performance brings educational fun for all ages to Albuquerque. Dinosaur World Live! roars onto the stage on Friday March 15, 2024, at 7:30pm at Popejoy Hall.

This unique 50-minute show utilizes elaborate puppets to showcase remarkably lifelike dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor, and Segnosaurus. 

Dinosaur World Live! became an international smash hit following a hugely successful 2019 tour of 35 cities, across 19 states. After its US tour, the show was contracted to appear in some of the United Kingdom's most popular entertainment venues: Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, and Underbelly's Wonderground Festival.

The show follows Miranda, a young girl who ends up shipwrecked on the island Mundo De Los Largartos Terribles (The World of Terrible Lizards) with her paleontologist parents and their team. Together, they uncover that dinosaurs aren't entirely extinct in this fantastical place and use this special opportunity to educate the audience.

The stars of the performance are the dinosaur puppets, designed and crafted by puppet maker Max Humphries. He and his team have produced work for The National Theatre, The Royal Opera House, and The Royal Ballet. Their works often feature experimental mechanisms and novel puppet forms. For this show, Humphries' team was challenged to make the dinosaurs lightweight but strong enough for movement and travel.

Tickets for Dinosaur World Live! are on sale for $55, $40, $30, and $20. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore, or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2023-2024 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

About Popejoy Hall

Popejoy Hall is the premier performing arts center in New Mexico. Seating up to 1985 patrons, Popejoy is the largest multi-purpose venue in the state. Following a major renovation in 1996, Popejoy hosts touring Broadway shows, symphony concerts, musical soloists and artists of international caliber, world-renowned ballet, and modern dance companies, and noted speakers from a broad spectrum of disciplines.

For the most current safety information visit popejoypresents.com/safety




RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
Gennean Scott Joins Meow Wolf As Chief Inclusion Officer Photo
Gennean Scott Joins Meow Wolf As Chief Inclusion Officer

Arts and entertainment company Meow Wolf have announced the appointment of Gennean M. Scott as its Chief Inclusion Officer (CIO). Scott's professional journey is marked by significant contributions to IDEA, particularly during her tenure as the Chief Diversity Officer at The Broadway League.

2
Teatro Paraguas To Present Federico Garcia Lorcas Second Play MARIANA PINEDA Photo
Teatro Paraguas To Present Federico Garcia Lorca's Second Play MARIANA PINEDA

Teatro Paraguas will present Federico Garcia Lorca's second play Mariana Pineda, based on the true story of Mariana de Pineda y Muñoz, who was executed on May 26, 1831 for having sewn a flag for the opposition against the tyrannical rule of King Ferdinand VII.

3
Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Albuquerque Little Theatre Photo
Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Albuquerque Little Theatre

A great comedic romp awaits you at ALT this weekend and next - don't miss SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4
PROUD TINA: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER is Coming to Popejoy Hall Photo
PROUD TINA: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER is Coming to Popejoy Hall

The iconic energy, raspy vocals, and larger-than-life stage persona of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll comes to Popejoy Hall in PROUD TINA: The Ultimate Tribute To Tina Turner Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Gennean Scott Joins Meow Wolf As Chief Inclusion OfficerGennean Scott Joins Meow Wolf As Chief Inclusion Officer
Teatro Paraguas To Present Federico Garcia Lorca's Second Play MARIANA PINEDATeatro Paraguas To Present Federico Garcia Lorca's Second Play MARIANA PINEDA
PROUD TINA: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER is Coming to Popejoy HallPROUD TINA: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER is Coming to Popejoy Hall
The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players Bring THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE To AlbuquerqueThe New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players Bring THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE To Albuquerque

Videos

ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time'
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
The Art of Raising Anything in Albuquerque The Art of Raising Anything
The Vortex Theatre (2/02-2/18)
My Fair Lady in Albuquerque My Fair Lady
Popejoy Hall (3/21-3/24)
Something Rotten in Albuquerque Something Rotten
Albuquerque Little Theatre (1/26-2/11)
THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION) in Albuquerque THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION)
Adobe Theater (3/01-3/24)
Silent Sky in Albuquerque Silent Sky
Actors Studio 66 (1/25-2/11)
THE MOUNTAINTOP in Albuquerque THE MOUNTAINTOP
Adobe Theater (1/19-2/11)
Beetlejuice in Albuquerque Beetlejuice
Popejoy Hall (5/08-5/12)
VANYA & SONYA & MASHA & SPIKE in Albuquerque VANYA & SONYA & MASHA & SPIKE
Adobe Theater (4/19-5/12)
AUDITIONS FOR THE OUTSIDER in Albuquerque AUDITIONS FOR THE OUTSIDER
The Adobe Theater (2/17-2/18)PHOTOS
Murder's In The Heir in Albuquerque Murder's In The Heir
Heartstrings Theatre (3/22-3/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You