Popejoy Presents DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE! Returns With A Thrilling Prehistoric Adventure

An interactive theatrical performance brings educational fun for all ages to Albuquerque. Dinosaur World Live! roars onto the stage on Friday March 15, 2024, at 7:30pm at Popejoy Hall.

This unique 50-minute show utilizes elaborate puppets to showcase remarkably lifelike dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor, and Segnosaurus.

Dinosaur World Live! became an international smash hit following a hugely successful 2019 tour of 35 cities, across 19 states. After its US tour, the show was contracted to appear in some of the United Kingdom's most popular entertainment venues: Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, and Underbelly's Wonderground Festival.

The show follows Miranda, a young girl who ends up shipwrecked on the island Mundo De Los Largartos Terribles (The World of Terrible Lizards) with her paleontologist parents and their team. Together, they uncover that dinosaurs aren't entirely extinct in this fantastical place and use this special opportunity to educate the audience.

The stars of the performance are the dinosaur puppets, designed and crafted by puppet maker Max Humphries. He and his team have produced work for The National Theatre, The Royal Opera House, and The Royal Ballet. Their works often feature experimental mechanisms and novel puppet forms. For this show, Humphries' team was challenged to make the dinosaurs lightweight but strong enough for movement and travel.

Tickets for Dinosaur World Live! are on sale for $55, $40, $30, and $20. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore, or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2023-2024 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

About Popejoy Hall

Popejoy Hall is the premier performing arts center in New Mexico. Seating up to 1985 patrons, Popejoy is the largest multi-purpose venue in the state. Following a major renovation in 1996, Popejoy hosts touring Broadway shows, symphony concerts, musical soloists and artists of international caliber, world-renowned ballet, and modern dance companies, and noted speakers from a broad spectrum of disciplines.

